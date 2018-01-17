Meeting the couple behind Belton’s newest auto parts store

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 96 View / January 17, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The new Napa Auto Parts’ soft opening was on January 2, and plans for a Grand Opening are in the works. Louis Sims, originally from Little Rock, Ark., started working for Napa Auto Parts in 1973 and moved to Central Texas in 1985 to open the Napa Auto Parts store in Temple. Louis married Renee, originally from Lincoln, Neb., eight years ago and together they own and operate Napa Auto Parts stores in Temple, Belton, Waco, and Bellmead.

“We decided to open a store in Belton for several reasons. One being we consider Belton our home. Belton is just a special town that captures your heart. Once you come here, you just don’t leave,” explained Renee Sims. “Downtown Belton is changing and is so charming. The new businesses and desire have revived that area. It’s been a long time coming. Belton has so much to offer, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Renee Sims, a former employee of Kings Daughter’s Hospital, owns roJo Salon and Boutique, with her daughter-in-law Kelly Mach. Together, Renee and Louis have a blended family of five sons, five daughters-in-law, and 12 grandchildren.

“All of our sons and their families live here in Belton, Troy, and Moody except for one who resides in North Carolina. Our son Bryan Mach works in our business as well. Belton will be his home office for the most part. He is our General Manager. We are so proud of all of our sons. We are truly blessed,” exclaimed Renee Sims.

The Sims’ cite juggling home life and work life as the most significant challenge they face in regards to the business. As small business owners, they are grateful for the opportunity to provide a service to the community, and that as seen as one of the greatest rewards of the business. The Belton Napa Auto Parts store currently employs ten people with a combined auto parts experience of 130 years.

“Our employees are knowledgeable and know their auto parts. We are proud of them. We want them to feel like they are a part of a family that cares not just about the business but about them and their families at home,” explained Renee Sims. “We want our employees to love where they work, and if we can accomplish that, then we will have a team that can give the best down-home customer service to anyone who walks through our doors. If we don’t have what you need, our team will do their best to find it. We are here to help folks solve their parts problems as friendly and as fast as possible. We are a family business – our grandsons are already talking about their first job will be a delivery driver at Napa!”

Outside of running the Napa Auto Parts stores and roJo Salon and Boutique, Louis and Renee Sims enjoy spending time with their family and their dogs. They enjoy fishing and relaxing at their barge on Belton Lake. As time allows, the Sims escape to their cabin in Colorado for some rest and relaxation.

The Belton store is at 1000 East 6th Ave and is open from 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information visits https://www.napaonline.com/en/tx/belton/store/500070, follow them on Facebook @napatempletx, or call 254-831-3299. More information about the Grand Opening will be available on the Facebook page soon.

