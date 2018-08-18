by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 12 View / August 18, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Foster Love Bell County’s third annual Christmas in July fundraiser came to an end on July 31st. However, the opportunity to donate to this nonprofit organization continues year-round. Foster Love Bell County serves Bell County by meeting the needs of foster children and those who love them.

“We are so grateful for all the ways our community has helped further the mission of Foster Love Bell County. They’ve taken our ‘everyone can do something’ motto seriously! Together I think we truly can make a lasting impact on children and families within the foster system, but we need lots of continued community support to make that happen,” explained Candace Cartwright.

Donations are used to fill gaps and are put to work in a variety of ways, all benefitting foster children of Bell County and those who love and care for them.

Recently, breakfast and community resources were provided to a group of Scott and White SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners). These forensic nurses were participating in mock trial training in preparation for potential court appearances in regards to cases within the CPS Court.

Foster Love Bell County meets emergent needs in our community – helping with prom dresses and accessories, the Birthday Box program, necessities for a transitioned college student, a Christmas family meal, and more.

The Foster Love Bell County “Love of the Month” award recognizes a community member – caseworker, judge, foster parent, teacher, police officer, etc… – who has gone above and beyond to serve children and families in Bell County. Nominations can be emailed to admin@fosterlovebellcounty.org.

Christmas in July funds help recognize and take care of CPS caseworkers who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children in Bell County. This is done through a week-long Caseworker Care Event, the quarterly provision of breakfast tacos, donuts and coffee, and the catering of the Program Director meetings, among other things.

At times, Christmas in July donations are used to provide much-needed supplies such as diapers and hygiene necessities to kinship families that take in foster children.

Foster Love Bell County works closing with CPS caseworkers and the Bell County Guardian Ad Litem’s Office to meet needs that are often overlooked.

“Our Christmas in July fundraiser may be officially over, but people can make a tax-deductible donation any time throughout the year through our donate button on the Facebook page, or by mailing in a gift to P.O. Box 2175 Belton, TX 76513,” remarked Cartwright. “Please ‘like’ and ‘follow’ our Facebook and Instagram pages to see many other ways to be involved. Plans for a website are in the works as well!”

A Foster Love Bell County Benefit Concert, featuring Chris and Brooke Webster, rapper and Christian philosopher Kendrick Spells, and singer-songwriter Compton McMurry, will take place at Grace Bible Church in Killeen on Saturday, August 11, from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person or $10 per family and are available online at https://begrace.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/149139 or at the door the night of the concert.

