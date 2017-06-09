In memoriam: Daniel Ray Ernest McIsaac-Dunn

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 22 View / June 9, 2017

Editor’s Note: Presented as submitted.

In Loving Memory Of Daniel Ray Ernest McIsaac – Dunn, 53, owner of K Town Coffee Bean & Danny’s Transmissions, Killeen, who suddenly passed on April 26, 2017. Very sadly missed by your biological father, Ronald Gene McIsaac & wife Karen (your Maw) brother Morgan Daniel Earl McIsaac, sister Cheryl & niece Carley, uncle Morris & Aunt Verna, cousins Randall & Claudette Huntley, numerous cousins, nieces & nephews, (your extended Canadian family). We are all very saddened at your sudden passing and will forever hold you dear to our hearts. Although you were born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, May 27, 1963 to Ronald Gene McIsaac & Yuvonne Virgnia Young, and taken away from us to Texas when you were only four years old & your name changed, we know your heart was always here in Nova Scoia where you lived with your nanny & grampy Young when you were a young boy & loved to fish off the wharf there. We will always cherish your recent visit to Nova Scotia, when we renew’d our family connections, we will never forget how complete you felt when you discovered your Aboriginal – First Nations connection and & learned that you have Mi’k Maq blood flowing in your veins. We will especially remember how happy you were when you saw your first black bear crossing the roadway in front of us when we were returning home after our visit to your Nanny’s old homestead & your surprise when you were given your “Spirit Name” … “Little-Bear”, inspired by this event. Although, over the years we didn’t have much time together, we will always be greatful for your love & understanding & will always cherish your love forever. Very sadly missed by your Canadian family. You will always be remembered as MY son “Daniel Ray Ernest McIsaac”. Love forever your biological father Ronald Gene McIsaac, Nova Scotia, Canada.

