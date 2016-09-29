Middle school football barrelling towards Belton series

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 3 View / September 29, 2016

By Tony Adams

Sports Editor

Here are the BISD Middle School football results from this week.

Late SBMS 7A drive to tie falls short in 14-8 loss at Bonham. Touchdown runs of 52 and 62 yards in the first half provided a hole a little to deep for the South Belton Middle School 7A team to dig out of, as a late drive to tie after a Bonham Middle School 7A safety fell short in a 14-8 lost at BMS in Temple Monday afternoon.

After the first SBMS drive went in reverse by three yards, Bonham’s first score came on its second offensive play from 52 yards out. The extra point failed, keeping Bonham with a 6-0 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half.

Following a couple of stalled drives on both sides, Bonham struck again with a long run, this time of the 62-yard variety. Once again, the extra point failed on a good tackle by Gabriel Kalama, keeping the score 12-0 at the end of the first half.

SBMS got the offense going at the beginning of the second half, as a pass from Garrett Mooney to Richie Willess for 19 yards set the Tigers up with first and goal to go on the Bonham 10. A penalty set the Tigers back five yards to the Bulldogs 15 before Mooney connected with Joshua Rios Jr. on a 15-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 12-6. The Tigers opted to go for a 2-point kick. In the process of the hold, a Bonham defender snatched the ball out of the holder’s hand and ran the ball to his end zone for two points for the Bulldogs, giving them a 14-6 lead and the ball back on the kickoff with 2:30 to play in the third quarter.

SBMS had two shots to tie the game in the fourth quarter. The first drive started on the Bonham 41. Willess has an 11-yard run, Alexander Blazo had a 20-yard run and Dylan Russell had a 5-yard carry down to the Bonham 4. A quarterback sack and two incompletions stalled the drive, turning the ball back over to Bonham in the shadow of their own goalposts.

Willess and Rios dumped Bonham’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety to make the score 14-8 and gave the Tigers the ball back with 2:30 to play.

A loss of 12 yards on the first play, an intentional grounding and two incompletions occurred on the final drive to end South Belton’s hopes for a tie score.

Rosa’s Rip-and-Run gives SBMS 7th B go-ahead score in 18-6 win over Bonham. John Alejandro Rosa forced fumble and return for a 45-yard touchdown helped give South Belton Middle School 7B the go-ahead score they needed in their 18-6 win over Bonham Middle School’s 7B team at Bulldog Field.

Great defensive plays by Fernando Ayala, Brady Ihler and Richard Snyder on the first drive gave the Tigers the ball on their possession at the Bonham 26.

Quarterback Jose Ramirez Jr. ran a bootleg play for 18 yards and capped the drive with a 3-yard run around left end for a score. The point-after failed, keeping SBMS in the lead 6-0 with 2:13 to go in the first quarter.

Bonham responded with a 33-yard rive, just to have it stopped on a fourth down and six on the SBMS 19 on a 6-yard loss by Ihler, Snyder and Ayala with 4:08 to go in the half.

A stalled drive deep in SBMS territory helped give Bonham an opportunity for an equalizer before halftime. A 5-yard run by Bonham tied the game at 6-6 with 42 seconds remaining in the halftime.

Ramirez got loose around left end for a 30-yard gain before the halftime whistle, keeping the score tied at 6-6.

Bonham’s quarterback dropped back in the pocket on the last play of the third quarter when Corona busted through the line, got his hands on the ball, ripped it from the quarterback’s hands and rumbled 45 yards for the go-ahead tally. The extra-point run failed and SBMS led 12-6 going into the final quarter.

The defense forced an interception by and return to the Bonham 30 by Aldofo Corona to set up the final score for SBMS. Following Ramirez’s 11-yard run, he finished the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:38 remaining.

Lamar 7B 14 LBMS 7B. The Lake Belton Middle School 7th grade football teams traveled to Woodson Field to hold a game against Lamar tonight. Both games were hard fought battles but came up short.

The 7th Grade B lost with a final score of 14-0.

Offensively, they were led by the tough running of Diego Saucedo. Tyler Winn had two catches in the game to round out the offense.

The white team defense was led by Chris Whalen, Chris Hickenbotham , Dalton Zona, and Bryson Mungia.

Tyler Winn had an interception in the game and Hickenbotham came up with a fumble recovery.

Lamar 7A 28 LBMS 7A 8. Offensively, Wriley Madden and Javier Luna ran that ball well up and down the field, but struggled to punch it in the end zone.

Connor Whitman came away with one big catch on the night.

Defensively, the Tigers gave it their all but were unable to stop a strong rushing attack from the Bearkats.

Ryder Holman and Austin Katzner played well up front to slow down a rushing attack.

Zavier Barnes had multiple pass break ups and one interception on the night.

NBMS 7th A 41 Midway Blue 7th A 7. North Belton Tigers played Midway Blue Panthers on Monday night at NBMS Field. The B team played very well. Leading rusher John Morris had three rushing touchdowns in the first half. Myles Byars scored on a 90-yard touchdown run. The Tigers converted three of four extra point plays in the first half. The Panthers get the ball with less than a minute and take it down the field and score, and the PAT was good to make it 27-7. Panthers kicked off to the Tigers with two seconds left on the first half clock.

Coach Simmons called in the play to get the ball to Byars and he ran for a 60-yard touchdown. Tigers lined up for conversion and, John Stubblefield completed a pass for the conversion to make the score 34-7 at the half.

Tigers and Panthers battled in the third quarter. No one scored until Tyler Tingle intercepted the ball on 50-yard line and took it the house to end the third quarter. The Tigers went up 41-7 and never looked back.

The NBMS 7B Tigers are 2-0 on the season. Players of the game were: John Morris, Myles Byars and Tyler Tingle.

NBMS 7A team wins nail-biter over Midway 8-6. Tigers kicked off to Midway Blue and they scored on their first possession run to go up 6-0.

Panthers kept the led until the middle of the second quarter, when the Tigers got the ball and slowly marched down the field taking what the Panthers would give. Tigers were on the Panthers 6-yard line and Cade Norwood punched it in the end zone. Josh Goings kicked the extra point to make it 8-6 to end the first half.

Tigers and Panthers fought hard, working ball back and forth with neither team giving ground.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers got the ball with 2:30 to play, but could not move the ball. The Tigers punted to the Panthers with less than a minute on the clock in Tigers’ territory. Aaron Bain, playing cornerback, picked off the ball to seal the win for the Tigers.

The NBMS 7A is also 2-0 on the season.

Players of the game were: Aaron Bain and Nick Bennett.

Late rally falls short for LBMS 8A as they fall to Lamar 8A 18-16. The Lake Belton Middle School 8A football nearly erased a 10-point late in the ball game, but an onside kick recovered by the Lamar Middle School Bearcats 8A team ended the Tigers’ hopes late.

LBMS fell 18-16, dropping to 0-2 on the season.

The Tigers had problems getting the offense going, other than a 32-yard run by Hunter Teplansky.

The Bearcats scored on a 52-yard touchdown run with 5:23 remaining in the first half. The kick was wide left, keeping the score 6-0.

The score stayed at 6-0 until there was 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter. On fourth down and goal-to-go at the Lamar 9, Teplansky found Kadence Clayton on a swing pass to the left side. Clayton dragged a potential tackler five yards and dove into the end zone. Andres Martinez nailed a two-point kick to give Lake Belton an 8-6 lead.

The lead was short lived, as Lamar returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. The kick was blocked, keeping the score at 12-8 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

A fumble gave Lamar just six yards to cover and did so in one play. The kick failed, but Lamar stretched to the lead to 10, 18-8.

Lake Belton missed a chance at a fourth down conversion, as Teplansky threw a pass to Aiden Martinez. Aiden had his jersey pulled, but was missed by the referee, which ended up a turnover on downs.

Lake Belton capitalized on a crazy Lamar drive, which started at the 50-yard line and moved into Tigers’ territory at the 36. A holding call and back-to-back shotgun fumbles totaling 39 yards left the Bearcats in a third down and 49 on their own 25. They were unable to convert, resulting in a fourth down punt.

Teplansky returned the punt 50 yards to the Lamar 25. With 14 seconds remaining and on a fourth down and 13 on the Lamar 28, Teplansky hit Benjamin Jones for a touchdown. Andres Martinez hit the two-point kick to bring the Tigers to within a pair of points, 18-16, with the onside kick to follow.

The onside kick was a little long and recovered by the Bearcats at the Lamar 47. They knelt on the next play as the clock expired.

The Tigers will travel to Bonham to take on the Bulldogs next Tuesday (Sept. 20) at 5:30 p.m.

LBMS 8B holds on late for 13-8 win over Lamar 8B. Correan Brown’s 70-yard kickoff return to start the ball game and Caleb Haynes 96-yard rip-and-run TD shortly before halftime gave the Lake Belton Middle School 8th Grade B squad all they needed scorewise, as they defeated the Lamar Middle School 8B team 13-8 at Wilson-Kerzee Field Tuesday evening.

Brown took the opening kickoff on the Lake Belton 30, picked up blockers on the left side and raced down the sidelines to the end zone. The point after try failed, keeping Lake Belton’s lead at 6-0 with 5:36 to play in the first quarter.

The LBMS defense created all sorts of havoc for the Bearcats’ offense, eventually stalling out on the tackle for loss by Luke Read, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Both teams trade possessions and Lake Belton got another turnover on downs, this time on their own 9-yard line. On the next play, Brown had to leap on a fumble in the end zone for a safety, to get Lamar on the board, 6-2.

A good Bearcat return on the free kick landed the visitors on the LBMS 28. On second down and goal on the LBMS 8, a rugby scum ensued on the LBMS 4. Haynes took the ball and sprinted 96 yards to the end zone with 1:20 left in the first half. Brown converted the extra-point run to make the score 13-2.

Lamar ran the second half kickoff 54 yards for a touchdown, but missing the point after to keep the score at 13-8.

The Tigers could not convert on the ensuing drive and punted away. The ball hit the kneepad of the Bearcat returner and was recovered by Lake Belton. The defense held after that.

NBMS 8B 34 Midway Blue 8B. The North Belton Tigers traveled to Hewitt to play the Midway Panthers Blue team.

The B team got the night started off started as the Tigers took the opening kickoff and offensively moved the ball down the field. Ja’vaon Moore crossed the goal line from 20 yards to give the Tigers their first touchdown. Moore also scored the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers defense held the Panthers as Eric Fettig picked off a pass for the Tigers.

Moore from 15 yards out and Amiere Steward converted the one point conversion. Eric Fettig scored another touchdown to make it 20-0 at the half.

Colton Schlickeisen scored from 2 and 40 yards out, with Nathan Hunt and Joe Blanco scoring the points after.

The Tigers ended up with a 34-0 win.

On defense, the Tigers were led by Hunter Warren, Eric Fettig, Caleb Warne and Charles Wilson.

Midway Blue 8A 36 NBMS 8A 30. Midway scored on the first series making it 8-0.

The Tigers’ Bradley Evans scored from 8-6 in the second quarter. Midway scored again for a 14-6 lead.

Andrew Passmore caught a 50-yard pass from Evans getting the Tigers closer at 14-12 at the half.

Belton took the second half kickoff and marched down the field. Evans scored from 10 yards out giving the Tigers an 18-14 lead. Midway answered with a touchdown taking the lead back at 22-18. Passmore again caught a touchdown pass from Evans from the 30-yard line to put the Tigers up 24-22.

Midway scored again to take a 30-24 lead and the Tigers answered with a 20-yard run, but the point after failed to keep the score tied 30-30.

With 40 seconds left Midway was able to score to finish off the game at 36-30.

On defense the Tigers were led by Malik Jackson, Thomas Bowman, and Sean Rojas.

Bonham 8B 7 SBMS 8B 6. The South Belton Tigers hosted the Bonham Bulldogs at South Belton Stadium last night to a near sell-out crowd.

The B squad’s Tanner Creel intercepted a pass deep in Tiger territory to save a Bonham score.

Aiden Martinez forced his way into the backfield and had 6 tackles for loss of yards. Leonel Martinez had eight tackles and Brandon Prendiz had five tackles for loss of yardage.

Offensively, the Tigers struggled to find their footing and went into the half, 7-0.

In the second half, Scotty Gurnett scored on a quarterback sneak to bring the game within one.

SBMS 8A 38 Bonham 8A 0. Kendrick Russell had three fumble recoveries and four tackles. Additionally, Jacob Polasek had eight tackles on the Bonham Bulldogs.

Jesus Estrada set up a touchdown score late in the first half with a 47-yard run. Ratrevious Smith had an interception that set up another Tiger Touchdown. Luke Bramlett had a 36-yard touchdown reception and one rushing score. Ruben Jimenez led the Tigers with three touchdown scores; two being reeled in by Brady Shadrick.

Thank you to the coaches of LBMS, NBMS and SBMS for their contributions to the 7th and 8th grade recaps this week.

