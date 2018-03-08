Miller Springs Nature Center: A big step towards re-opening

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 3 View / March 8, 2018

By Heather Regula

Correspondent

Things are looking up for the Miller Springs Nature Center, which closed in August 2017.

“We have been meeting with the cities of Temple and Belton, and things have gone well. The cities are requesting to enter into a lease with the Corps of Engineers, regarding the Miller Springs Nature Center,” explained Park Ranger Arty Johnson, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “The name will stay the same as of now, and the paperwork is being forwarded to our district office in Fort Worth for final approval.”

Miller Springs Nature Center, a 258-acre nature reserve features bluffs, canyons, and miles of hiking trails. The closing of the facility took the public by surprise and caused a social media uproar.

“We have been working towards a resolution for months – working with both cities’ parks and rec departments has gone well,” said Johnson.

