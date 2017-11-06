MOAA helps a new generation of ROTC students

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 16 View / November 6, 2017

By Carissa Flores, Correspondent

On Saturday, October 21, members of the Military Officers Association of America gathered at the Wildflower Country Club for their annual MOAA Scholarship fund meeting.

Aaron Zook, president of the MOAA Central Texas chapter, spoke on the desire and goals that this meeting has.

“Our desire is to represent all branches of the Military to legislation and to help raise funds for scholarships that high school students apart of ROTC can apply for,” said Zook.

ROTC, standing for Reserved Officers’ Training Corps, is a college based officer training organization that helps to prepare college students to join the Military.

In the past years, MOAA has gone from giving only one scholarship to two scholarships. One being an amount of $1,000 and the other being $1,500. Students across the country are encouraged to apply for the scholarship due to that fact that it is not only Central Texas-based.

Second-time attendee Donnie Anderson represented Harker Heights High School ROTC gave insight on the students who have received the MOAA Scholarship. Saying that

“The kids who are really interested they are motivated, they understand the importance of academics first and foremost and they embody what Army JROTC is all about,” Anderson said.

Students who have attended Harker Heights High School ROTC and have won the MOAA Scholarship prove just what Anderson touched on. Harker Heights High School has also received half of the scholarship funds since it first started, meaning at least every single year at least one ROTC student from Harker Heights High School has received the MOAA scholarship.

This scholarship has helped students launch their careers into the military by being able to go to college joining ROTC and then being able to go on to join the military.

Attendee and MOAA board member Bill Nance talked at the fundraiser event, “Our success rate of people going into college ROTC has been phenomenal. The overwhelming majority have completed ROTC, some are still in school, while others have been commissioned,” Nance said.

Being commissioned is considered a high honor ,meaning they completed both their college education and their ROTC training and have now been able to join into whichever branch of their choosing. MOAA not only has this one annual event, but they also meet every month to discuss different current events that happen in the association.

To find more information on what MOAA does to help veterans of the Military, please visit MOAA.org.

