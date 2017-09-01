Mobi Dog: A bark-tastic place!

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 25 View / September 1, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Mobi Dog originated as a mobile dog grooming business in Chicago, in 2011. The owner, Brandi Reese, moved back to Texas and opened the Mobi Dog store in 2013. The quaint grooming shop in Belton is as charming as its employees. It consists of a hotel for small dogs, a grooming area and a storefront.

The sole resident of the store is Mobi – an adorable plus-sized cat who thinks he is a dog.

“We treat every dog like they are ours. I want dogs to be happy to come to Mobi Dog. I love it when the dogs are excited to see me – that means I am doing my job well,” said Reese. “Everything we sell in our store is organic and wheat, soy and nut free. My daughter, Kaylie, and I make some of the treats ourselves.”

Mobi Dog products are also available at The Hub in Temple. The Mobi Dog staff is like a family and consists of three full-time stylists who have over five years experience each, and a full-time bather.

Brie Drew, Brandi’s assistant, facilitates the marketing for the business.

“Kevin Rushing is our dog bather, and he’s amazing. He specializes in canine massage and sings to the dogs while he bathes them,” said Drew.

Shelby Rose is the salon manager, specializing in temporary color and accessories. Britani Warner is currently accepting new clients and grooms all breeds of dogs, specializing in special needs dogs. Brandi Reese also grooms, specializing in hand scissoring.

“When looking for a groomer, take a look at their credentials – ask how they’re educated, trained, their continuing education, and so on,” suggested Reese. “It’s important to make sure the people who take care of your dogs know what they are doing. Grooming is more than just using clippers to buzz down a dog.”

Mobi Dog hosted a “Hottest Dog of the Summer” contest at Belton Market Days on Saturday, August 19. The winner was Barksdale, a three-year-old Shepherd mix. His owners, Madison and David Savanuck, of Belton, took home a $100 Mobi Dog gift certificate. Kierra Pixler, the editor of The Belton Journal, served as guest judge.

“We are regular customers at Mobi Dog. Barksdale is so happy there, and we love that. He loves the treats, and none of it upsets his stomach,” said David Savanuck.

The prices at Mobi Dog are reasonable, and a 10 percent military discount is offered.

“Both Brie and I are ‘Army brats’- it is important to me that we provide a military discount as a way of thanking those who serve,” explained Reese.

For more information on Mobi Dog, or to schedule an appointment, contact them on Facebook or call (254) 939-6624.

