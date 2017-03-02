Mother Earth News Fair draws capacity crowds

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 11 View / March 2, 2017

By Patrick Lacombe, Correspondent

The Bell County Expo Center played host to it’s second Mother Earth News Fair last Saturday and Sunday, February 18-19. The fair, which has steadily gained popularity over the years with anyone interested in farming, livestock, agriculture, or Green Living, packed the entire Expo Center complex with vendors, live demonstrations, and classes. Official numbers were not available as of this writing, however all parking spots stayed full both days and crowds were so thick in areas making passage around some exhibits difficult at times.

Frank and Henrietta Facone drove down from Ann Arbor, Michigan, planning their trip to visit friends in nearby Austin to coincide with this year’s fair. “Yeah, we have been to three of these Mother Earth Events in the last few years. So when we saw the scheduled fair here in Central Texas, I phoned my friend and asked if this was a good time for us to come down. We subscribe to the ‘Mother Earth News’ magazine and they publish the dates and places of their upcoming fairs.” said Mr. Facone.

The Mother Earth News fairs are sponsored by the magazine to help folks live self-reliant, sustainable, meaningful lives, and to live lightly on our planet. It has been in existence for more than 35 years and has a circulation of half a million readers. It also boasts almost two million Facebook followers, one of which is Bill Daniels of Shreveport, La. Daniels explained his fondness of the magazine, “It’s great! I have six acres and I operate a vegetable stand right outside of Shreveport. Anytime I have a problem with growing something, whether it’s tomatoes, potatos, okra, or corn, I can get on the website and if I can’t get an answer from one of the articles, I get on the forum and discuss it with other farmers. Somewhere, someone has had the same problem and they can tell me what to try to fix it.”

According to their website: “Mother Earth News Magazine is The Original Guide to Living Wisely: Organic Gardening, Homesteading, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Food & Farming, DIY, Green Homes, Natural Health & More. Every issue of MOTHER EARTH NEWS is an invaluable resource for leading a more self-sufficient, Eco-friendly life. You’ll find articles on organic gardening, renewable energy, modern homesteading, green transportation, natural health and sustainable farming, as well as practical DIY projects, news on the environment, and expert tips for wiser living.

One of the booths promoting natural remedies was manned by Kansas City Mo. resident, Eric Banks. Banks is the regional sales and marketing director of CBD Natures RX. Their products are used to treat different ailments such as Fibromyalgia, joint pain and Diabetic Neuropathy pains. Tanya Johnson, a resident of Killeen, quizzed Banks on the medicinal properties and legalities of his product which is made from industrial hemp paste.

Banks explained, “Since industrial hemp is still illegal to grow in the US, we import hemp paste from Norway where industrial hemp is legally grown and processed. The import process is complex. We must provide samples to the FDA, DEA and Homeland Security for testing. The industrial hemp paste is held in quarantine until all government agencies sign off that the THC levels are within the legal limits which are essentially non existent.”

For more information about CBD Natures RX, visit their website at www.CBDNaturesRX.com

