Mother Earth News Fair presents hands-on learning opportunities for Belton community

March 4, 2019

By Brianna Bullion, Correspondent

The Mother Earth News Fair hosted an event at the Bell County Expo Center on Feb. 16 through Feb. 17. The event included seminars on organic gardening, natural health, renewable energy and modern homesteading.

According to the Mother Earth News Fair website, the event is “Your passport to money saving hacks, health-boosting remedies and environmental strategies from leading entrepreneurs around the country. In addition to presentations and hands-on workshops, you’ll encounter a vast marketplace abounding with innovative resources and products to enrich your life.”

The Mother Earth News Fair provides information through a series of hands on workshops, lectures, exhibitors and vendors. The fair strives to provide lecturers who are considered to be well sought-after in the area of sustainability. Speakers for the fair in Belton include Jeannette Beranger, Tradd Cotter, Hannah Crum, Jeffrey Yago, Kirsten Shockey, Shawna Coronado, Joel Salatin and Howard Garrett.

The fair encourages attendees to “Come ready with your questions and look forward to learning something new—directly from the source!”

According to the organization’s website, “Mother Earth News has been helping folks live simpler, more meaningful lives since the magazine was launched – nearly 50 years ago. No matter your personal interests you know you can count on Mother’s quality workshops for field-tested, country-honed guidance that will set you free – and put money in your pocket!”

Seminars at the event included Basic Homestead Knot Tying with Matt Stevens, How to Grow and Use Lavender for Health and Beauty with Janice Cox, From No-Knead to Sourdough with Victoria Redhead Miller, Planning Your First Homestead with Kimberlee Bastien and Seed Starting Troubleshooting with Lisa Ziegler. These seminars are focused on helping individuals learn about how to live an affordable and sustainable lifestyle without relying on manufactured goods.

The Mother Earth News Fair is now incorporating extended workshops to help attendees test the knowledge they gain at the fair. According to the website, “Our new hands-on and extended workshops are quickly becoming one of our most popular attractions! For an additional fee, you can register to take part in these limited engagements aimed at fostering practical, money-saving skill sets. The best way to learn is by doing, and our nationally renowned experts will show you how. Topics run the gamut. Create your own sourdough starter, learn expert off-grid power techniques, explore DIY fermentation processes for homemade kombucha and miso, and more!”

Additionally, the Mother Earth News Fair provides opportunities to purchase new homesteading materials to help new homesteaders find their way through the unique lifestyle. According to the website, “The Mother Earth News Fair provides you a rare opportunity: a living and breathing marketplace where you can interact with exhibitors, authors, and innovators whose passion for what they do is matched only by their authority in the industry. Our exhibitors are ready and willing to demo and discuss a vast array of products that will help you live better. Now you can shop the latest sustainable products, compare prices, witness demos, and take advantage of exclusive deals and incentives – all in one place.”

For more information about the Mother Earth News Fair and the services they provide, visit motherearthnewsfair.com.

