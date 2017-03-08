Mount Kilimanjaro charity climb to raise funds for baby rescue center in Tanzania

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 56 View / March 7, 2017

Have you ever wanted to do something fun and different and make a difference in the lives of others? Well, this is your opportunity to do just that?

There will be a Mount Kilimanjaro Charity Climb June 12-23, 2017 to raise funds for Neema House/Village (Baby Rescue Center) in Arusha, Tanzania. Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain in Africa and is 19,341 ft. high.

It is more of a “trek” than a climb so you will be walking up. This climb is for individuals of all ages. It would be a great father and son activity. Everlasting Tanzania Travels will be outfitter and guide the eight- day climb. A local expedition doctor will accompany the medically trained guides, porters, and cooks. Several people from Central Texas will be attending.

The mornings will start with singing and dancing and each evening, the group will gather around a campfire, to share the experiences and thoughts of the day. On Sunday of the climb, there will be an optional church service and communion.

At the end of the climb, you will also have an optional visit to Tanzania’s world famous game parks and do a safari. The total cost will be approximately $5800 (not including optional safari).

Neema House/Village, is a Rescue Center for abandoned, orphaned, and at-risk babies in Arusha, Tanzania and was started in 2012 by local residents, Dorris and Michael Fortsons of Temple, Texas. Since opening, the Fortsons have saved more than 120 babies.

For more information on the Climb and Neema Village, go to www.neemavillage.org or contact Sue Hamby at 254-228-6473.

Related