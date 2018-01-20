MPR Active Auxiliary to host the sixth annual Valentine Fireman’s Ball

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / January 20, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

The Sixth Annual Valentine Fireman’s Ball, hosted by the Morgan’s Point Resort Active Auxiliary, will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Temple, on Saturday, Feb. 10. The Social will start at 6 p.m. and the dinner will begin at 7 p.m. The Billy Holt Band will provide live music. The dress is “Boots to Bling,” and the advance ticket price is $35 per person. Reservations made after January 31 are $40 per person, and tickets will be available at the door for $45 each.

The menu consists of Pan Roasted Chicken Breast with Tomato, Artichoke, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, topped with White Cream, flavored with Basil Sauce / Mashed Potatoes / Farm Vegetables, and Chocolate Mousse for dessert.

“We started the Valentine Fireman’s Ball as a replacement fundraiser for the Valentine Cookie Baskets that the Auxiliary did for many years. The Valentine Fireman’s Ball is open to the public. However, it sells out fast because of the limited seating. During the Ball, the Auxiliary will crown our 2018 Queen or King of our Hearts – which is chosen by Auxiliary members,” explained Karen Stagner, Auction Committee Team Leader.

The MPR Active Auxiliary, a non-profit organization, is anticipating a sell-out event again this year. The funds raised will help offset the cost of training, purchase equipment, and help fund other projects.

Themed gift baskets will be featured in the Silent Auction, and there will be travel/recreation packages in the Live Auction.

“Whether we raise a little or a lot, the event is all about celebrating our Fire Department, Volunteer Firefighters, and Emergency Services people in Morgan’s Point Resort. Of course, we strive to raise funds to assist in purchasing equipment for our Fire Department but, the bottom line is a Celebration of Honor,” stated Stagner.

For reservations, tickets and questions, call Karen Stagner at 409-750-0102.

