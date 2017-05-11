MPR adds more lots for development

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 43 View / May 11, 2017

By David Tuma, Publisher

Several lots were created in Morgan’s Point Resort at the Zoning Commission meeting held Tuesday, May 2. Growth in MPR is the same as other areas tied to Belton. Four lots were created on Rudder Lane for development. Two were lots created on Bluebonnet Drive along with two lots in the exclusive Rancho Del Lago subdivision.

The changes will go to council next month for final approval.

Improvements to the Garrett and Mic Hill community Center were approved last month in the amount of $212,080. The MPR Economic Development Corporation and the city will fund the project which is long overdue. City staff has met with the construction engineer on the contract.

There will be a new entrance and bathrooms that are handicap accessible. Glass windows must be replaced with insulation added to the facility. The kitchen will be modernized and a back entrance to the kitchen added. Flooring and LED lighting will be added.

Former MPR City Manager Stacey Hitchman passed away Tuesday. He served in this capacity for 15-years including during the recession years retiring in 2011. Hitchman was vital during this tough time for all communities in the country that struggled.

Email issues prevented MPR councilman Dennis Green from answering the election questions in a timely manner. The error was on the part of the Journal.

Briefly explain why you are running for election.

I have been on council since 2010. I would like to see the current projects through to completion. My wife and I have been residents of MPR for the past 15-years. We would like to help keep our small town atmosphere.

In your opinion, what are the biggest concerns or challenges for MPR over the next 5 years?

We are a fast growing community and need systems in place to allow our citizens a safe and enjoyable place to live.

What is your opinion on growth in and around MPR?

MPR is the place to live in the Belton-Temple area. We are experiencing tremendous growth in and around MPR. Several new subdivisions are currently being developed. There are new schools in the area adding to our traffic concerns. This has to be addressed by the council on a continuous basis.

Do you have a specific project you would like to propose during your term?

I don’t have an agenda.

What is your overall message to voters?

Tax rate has not increased in the past seven years. We as a council have managed our finances within our current tax rate. I would like to serve the citizens of MPR and see the completion of the current and proposed projects the city has.

