MPR first responders honored at luncheon

By Lauren Lum, Correspondent

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Henry T. Waskow VFW Post 4008 held their 3rd annual Bell County Emergency Services Appreciation Luncheon on Friday, July 27.

Ladies Auxiliary president Jessica Rozas said that they started the meal after the shooting in Dallas that claimed the lives of five officers in 2016.

“We decided to do something for our local community because they do so much to keep us safe, and we wanted to serve them.”

The Auxiliary invited police officers, firefighters, the Bell County Sheriffs Department, the Department of Public Safety, the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, and the EMS.

The Auxiliary served barbeque cooked by members of the Post, various sides, and cookies for dessert.

Temple Police Officer Greg Simpson attended the meal on Thursday and said it was nice to be appreciated in the “current climate.”

“We do appreciate when local organizations put on events like this,” Simpson said. “[They] bring all the different agencies together. We don’t get to see each other every day, so it’s good to come together.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department staff member Carolyn Pereira expressed appreciation for the meal served by the Auxiliary.

“They must have worked all night on this food, and it’s very delicious.”

The Ladies Auxiliary’s newest member Kim Edgar has only been with the group for a month and volunteered at the lunch on Thursday.

“I love what [the Auxiliary] does for the community and the veterans,” Edgar said. “From my understanding, this is the best turnout thus far.”

