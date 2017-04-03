MPR volunteer firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary prepare copious amount of pork

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 52 View / April 3, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department and the Morgans Point Resort Volunteer Firefighters Association hosted a joint fundraiser from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 18. The event was held at the Morgans Point Resort Emergency Services Center, located at 6 Lake Forest Drive in Morgans Point, and featured food prepared by Volunteer Firefighter Victor Hall.

Plates were sold for $8 and featured a pulled pork sandwich, side of coleslaw, and a drink. Hamburger buns were donated by Dollar General in Morgan’s Point. Desserts were also on sale. About 150 people attended Saturday’s fundraiser, which yielded a net profit of approximately $1,100.

Heather Bankhead is the Secretary for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department. “The Ladies Auxiliary was created 44 years ago, in 1973, as a way to raise funds to augment the volunteer fire department. The Ladies Auxiliary and the Volunteer Firefighters Association typically do four or five fundraisers each year,” explained Bankhead.

Lauren Howard has been a volunteer firefighter with Morgans Point Volunteer Fire Department for about one year. She has completed four months of EMT school, four months of the fire academy and is currently attending school to be a paramedic.

“I live in Morgans Point. My kids are growing up here. Volunteering as a firefighter is a great way to gain experience while allowing me to give back to my community” said Howard.

John Phillips has been the Morgans Point Fire Chief for the past year and a half. “The Morgans Point Volunteer Fire Department has 33 volunteer firefighters and a fleet of six vehicles – two rescue/fire boats, two engines, two brush trucks, one tanker and one command vehicle,” said Fire Chief John Phillips. “The department responds to approximately 120 calls on the lake each year. All calls – fire, EMS, and lake fire/rescue total about 700 annually.”

The money raised at the fundraiser will go towards supporting the Morgans Point Volunteer Fire Department.

