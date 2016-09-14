Name The Dragon, win $50

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 25 View / September 14, 2016

By Kierra Pixler

Correspondent

Have you seen the dragon in downtown Belton? If not, head over to 6th Street Antiques and check it out. They are currently having a “Name the Dragon” contest through Oct. 1.

“First, we want to showcase Daniel Morenos artistry because the dragon was total just white concrete when we started out with it, so Daniel did all of the art work on it and brought it to life,” said Kristi Older, one of the owners of 6th Street Antiques.

Local artist Daniel Moreno is the one who has done all of the detailed air brushing on the dragon.

“We are going to do a name that dragon contest for the month of September and the main thing is that the people would have to come into the shop, no purchase necessary. They’ll come in and enter their name and phone number and they name that they think the dragon should be called and can put it in either one of our locations on 6th and on Oct. 1 we will choose which name we like the best and the winner will win a $50 gift card to Olive Garden,” said Mark Older, owner of 6th Street Antiques.

If you have any questions feel free to contact either Mark or Kristi at 254-534-1913 or stop by 206 E 6th Ave.

You can also contact Daniel Moreno at 254-813-1809.

