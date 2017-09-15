New bacon festival on tap for September

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / September 15, 2017

Special to the Journal

The City of Belton is partnering with H-E-B plus! in an inaugural festival called Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews.

The two-day festival will take place near Historic Bell County Courthouse and feature live entertainment, adult beverages, and a bacon cook-off where the winning team takes home a cash prize.

The festival will begin with a kick-off party from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. It will feature a variety of entertainment, food, and beverages:

1st Cavalry Jazz Band (6-7 p.m.)

Texas Flood Band (7-9 p.m.)

Food Truck Alley (6 total)

BJ’s Brewery, Barrows Brewery

On Saturday, the Festival resumes, 12 pm-7 pm, with more great blues music and brews, but the big event of the day will be the bacon cook-off whereteams will compete with bacon inspired dishes using meat (20 lbs. per team) donated from Belton’s H-E-B plus! The People’s Choice Winner will take home a $2,000 cash prize.

The cook-off will be limited to 25 teams, with a limit of four people per team. To register visit www.seebelton.com/f/12. The registration fee is $200.

Participants may sell their specialties but are encouraged to hand out samples as the judges will be the people who attend the event.

Saturday will feature:

Jay White & The Blues Commanders

(1-2:30 p.m. & 3-4:30 p.m.)

Texas Flood Band (Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band)

(5-7 p.m.)

BJ’s Brewery, Barrows Brewery

