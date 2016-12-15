No. 1 UMHB playing for NCAA Division III National Championship against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Stagg Bowl XLIV

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 5 View / December 15, 2016

By Tony Adams

Sports Editor

It has been 12 years since the No. 1-ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders had been to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl to play for a national championship.

The wait is over and the Crusaders will make the trip to Salem, Virginia this weekend, as they will take on the No. 4-ranked University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans.

Game time will be 6 p.m. Central time on Friday night. The game will be televised on ESPNU nationally and on the Watch ESPN application over the World Wide Web. The game will be carried on the radio locally on KLTD 101.7 FM, 1017FM.com and on the Radio Pup Application starting at 5:30 p.m. UMHB Sports Information Director Jon Wallin and longtime coordinator George Haffner will have the radio call.

UMHB won excellent matchup with the Mount Union Purple Raiders last Saturday night 14-12 in the NCAA semifinals at Crusader Stadium in front of nearly 4,100 raucous purple-and-gold clad fans.

The Crusaders are 14-0 in 2016, winning the American Southwest Conference will a 6-0 record and having outscored opponents 692-202 in 14 games. They are 4-0 in the NCAA Division III playoffs, winning by a combined margin of 129-66. They are 5-0 against top 15 opponents, defeating No. 7 Mount Union, No. 8 Linfield twice, No. 11 Hardin-Simmons and No. 13 Wheaton. Oshkosh will be the sixth top 15 team this season that the Crusaders will face.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh is 13-1, went 6-1 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and outscored opponents 536-181. They are 4-0 in the playoffs and played three of the games in Oshkosh, outscoring opponents 124-64. They are 4-1 against teams in the Top 25, defeating No. 3 St. Thomas on the road, No. 6 John Carroll twice and No. 9 Saint John’s. Their lone blemish of the season was an Oct. 8 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater 17-14. UMHB will be the sixth Top 25 team that the Titans will face in 2016.

Please turn to the C Section for more details on UMHB’s quest for a Division III National Championship.

