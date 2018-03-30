Nolan Creek Lodge recognizes Gregory Benton with banquet

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / March 30, 2018

By Guillermo Lopez, Correspondent

Belton’s Nolan Creek Lodge Chapter held a banquet on Saturday, March 17, commemorating their Worshipful Master Gregory Benton. The banquet, which consisted of both lodge members and community alike, was held to celebrate the success of Benton, as well as the success of the lodge. Members from different Lodge chapters came to give their appreciation and support for the banquet, as well as a few words of inspiration to both Benton and community alike.

“Events like this are significant to the lodge and the people,” explained Kollin Wade-Mullins, who is recognized as one of the newer members of the lodge. Events such as the banquet are held to give back to the community, and to commemorate different members of the lodge.

The Nolan Creek Lodge strives to give back to the Belton community by helping in any way they can. From helping serve food to community members to cooperating with other Lodge chapters, the Past Masters of the Lodge hope to provide Belton with as much as they possibly can. The banquet is just one of the multiple events that are held every year: “It’s all about the community,” said Derek Bunch, another Past Master who helped with the event. “Every year the event changes,” Bunch explained as people began to file into the dining area.

The banquet began with an introduction from Freddy L. Jamerson, who is one of the current Past Masters of the lodge. From there, the night went into full swing with regards and remarks from multiple members of different chapters, eventually leading to guest speaker Teon Bass, a Pastor of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. A full course meal was provided, and awards were presented to both lodge members and their spouses, as well as to those who excelled throughout the year in the chapter. The night ended with remarks from Benton and Roscoe C. Harrison, who is one of the senior members of the lodge.

The Banquet proved to have a successful turnout and hopes to do the same again next year.

Related