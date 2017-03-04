North Belton Middle School performs Legally Blonde musical

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 50 View / March 3, 2017

By Rebecca Pasqueda, Correspondent

Members of the Belton community piled into the Belton High School Performing Arts Center on Feb. 18 and 19 for a musical performance of comedy film Legally Blonde by the North Belton Middle School Art Department. Performances took place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

“These kids have put in a lot of work over the past few weeks. I was really impressed with the outcome of the play last night. I mean they’re just a bunch of kids and they did a fantastic job,” said parent volunteer Lynne Sloane.

The musical centers around the life of UCLA student and Delta Nus Sorority President, Elle Woods, as her boyfriend Warner breaks up with her to attend Harvard Law School just as she thinks he is going to propose to her. As a result, Elle follows him to Harvard to prove that she can be serious and begins to realize her potential to be a good lawyer during her internship with an accredited law firm in her second semester. In the end, she realizes that she no longer needs Warner to make her feel important as she realized her potential beyond the blonde stereotype and ends up falling for the lead lawyer on the case she solves, Emmett. The musical itself included 21 song selections from the original musical number, as well as original choreographic dances.

The show was entirely run by the middle school students of North Belton, from lighting, sound and backstage crew. Being one of four directors, Brittany Roberts was extremely proud of her students, “There are around 211 kids in the play including the tech crew and backstage crew. The play is entirely run by and performed by the kids themselves. Myself along with three other adults directed the musical but really it was all the kids in the end.”

Sloane’s daughter, Megan Sloane, portrayed the lead character of Elle Woods in the musical. “She’s naturally a brunette so when I saw her in her blonde wig last night, I was sort of taken aback. It was just weird to see her as a blonde. We have family from Houston that came down to see today’s performance so I’m a bit nervous about how they’ll react to her wig and if they’ll like the play.”

The show came to an end as Sloane sang her solo number “Find My Way” as Elle Woods, leading into the Harvard Law School graduation ceremony and Elle’s proposal to Emmett. As the curtains came down, the North Belton Middle School Art Department students received a standing ovation from members of the audience. Adam Adair, who portrayed Elle’s boyfriend Warner, was full of appreciation as he said, “I’ve been a part of this for two years now and we really could not have done it had it not been for our directors.”

As a final word before heading off to celebrate with her students, Roberts said to the audience, “Thank you for your support of the arts and theater! We could not have done it without you all!”

Related