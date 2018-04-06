You “Do-Nut” want to miss this Project Celebration 5K Fun Run

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / April 6, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Project Celebration is hosting a one-of-a-kind 5K Fun Run on Saturday, April 7 at the Chisholm Trail Walking Trail. Onsite registration begins at 8 a.m., and the Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m. For $25, runners and walkers will have the opportunity to eat a donut at various locations along the route, in exchange for having one minute deducted from their runtime. Top male and top female race winners will receive a dozen free donuts.

Monies raised will be used to offset the costs associated with the Project Celebration post-graduation party. We want to give the graduating seniors a safe way to celebrate, that doesn’t involve drugs or alcohol,” stated Jana Zajicek, Project Celebration Treasurer.

Attendees are asked to park in the Belton High School Tiger Stadium overflow lot, between Belton High School and Sparta Elementary School. Registration will take place in the parking lot by the Athletic Complex. Online registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/TX/Belton/BeltonProjectCelebrationDonut5KFunRun . A t-shirt is guaranteed to everyone who registers by Monday, April 2.

For more information, please contact Tiffany Maxwell at tiffany.maxwell@bisd.net or 254-541-5584.

