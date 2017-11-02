Obituary – J.D. Gulley

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 2 View / November 2, 2017

J.D. Gulley was born on Sept. 14, 1936 in Rosston, Ark. to the late DeWillie Gulley and Ruby Clark-Gulley. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of First Baptist Church of Salado. In 1954, J.D. enlisted with the United States Army. He retired in 1987 after 32.5 years of service with the advanced rank of Sergeant Major (SGM). A Vietnam Veteran, Gulley received two Bronze Stars between 1970 -1971.

J.D. had a great love for his family! As he traveled the country, he made it a point to visit as many of them as possible. He was a fisherman and an avid fan of soul music. He enjoyed Sunday church services and gospel music. He was an excellent cook; a man with a skilled palate. J.D. spent the last 21 years of his life in Salado. He was the personal architect of his own home and all the fixed improvements on his land.

On Oct. 31, J.D. succumbed to the long-fought battle against his illnesses. He leaves to cherish many loving memories: his loving daughter Myra Jackson and five living siblings. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 920 14th St. Plano, TX 75074. Repast will be held at the church immediately following service. Burial will be at the Dallas National Cemetery, promptly at 2:15 p.m., with military funeral honors.

The Dallas National Cemetery is located at 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211.

Related