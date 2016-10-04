Oct. 2-8 now National 4-H Week

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 6 View / October 4, 2016

By Lindsay Starr Platt

Correspondent

County commissioners gathered for their regular meeting Monday morning to discuss and consider items on the agenda. After the meeting was called to order Judge Jon Burrows read proclamations for Bell County. County commissioners approved the proclamation designating Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week in Bell County and the month of October as Fire Prevention Month in Bell County.

Many of the county’s commissioners were once in 4-H during their youth and recognize the importance of the program. Local Bell County 4-H ambassadors also made a presence and had the chance to have their photograph taken with county commissioners at the meeting.

“We wish you all continued success,” said Burrows.

Burrows emphasized the importance of recognizing Fire Prevention Month and that working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a fire in half.

“October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week and the theme is ‘Don’t Wait – Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years’. Find out how old the smoke alarms are in your home,” said Burrows.

Bell County Fire Marshal, Steve Casey mentioned that Bell County is giving away smoke alarms for the 13th year with sponsorship from local Lowe’s and Home Depot stores.

“Go to your local fire department and sign up for a smoke alarm,” said Casey. “They will bring it and install it.”

Commissioners approved the position of Bell County Extension Agent – Natural Resources will be filled by Whitney Grantham beginning on Oct. 7.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work here in Bell County,” said Grantham. “I am excited to work here and I have already met a great group of 4-H’ers.”

“Welcome to Bell County,” said Burrows.

Before the agenda items were discussed, the minutes of September 19 meeting were considered and approved unanimously.

Commissioners approved the request for proposals for renovations of the Bell County Museum. Also, the motion was carried to advertise for bids for a utility tractor for Road and Bridge department.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting.

