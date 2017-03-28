One Community, One Day Event needs volunteers

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / March 28, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The seventh annual One Community One Day event will take place on Saturday, April 1.

“Volunteers can show up at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St in Belton between 8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. on Saturday April 1, where volunteers will be assigned jobs. We assign jobs to the volunteers based on the needs of the home and what the volunteers feel comfortable with doing. Volunteers must sign in with us on our liability waiver sheet and anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian fill out a waiver for them. At 9 am volunteers will go to the project sites to complete the work.” said Jeremy Allamon, Events Coordinator for the City of Belton Parks and Recreation. “Anyone is welcome to volunteer, we just ask that everyone signs our liability waiver and that anyone under the age of 18 has a parent/guardian fill out a waiver for them. Volunteers are assigned jobs on the day of the event based on need of the home and what the volunteers feel comfortable with doing.”

The inaugural One Community One Day took place in 2011 and approximately 150 projects have been completed by volunteers in the years since. Each year, “fliers are sent out in City of Belton water/utility bills in January/February with the deadline to apply at the end of February. To qualify you must live within the city limits of Belton and we only do work on the outside of a home,” explained Allamon. Approximately 25-30 project requests are received each year. Once the project requests are received, “…an on-site review of the work that is requested is conducted by myself with the homeowner. After meeting with homeowners, I present the homes to our Youth Advisory Commission in which they discuss and approve the homes they feel we can accomplish the work at.” This years projects were presented to the Youth Advisory Commission on Monday, March 6, 2017. “We have a Youth Advisory Commission board of 9 members and have a total of 40 members in the Youth Advisory Commission that approves the homes. We decide on how many volunteers we think the project might need as well as the type of work the homeowner is requesting. “ Allamon said.

“We work directly with each homeowner that we will serve. One of our goals of this program is to help preserve the dignity of those we serve while also helping grow integrity of those who volunteer” Allamon said. What started out as “…a service project for our Youth Advisory Commission to give back to the community” has grown and “we’ve seen an increase in volunteers over the years which allows us to be able to help more homeowners. “ If bad weather prevails, “we do have a rain out day on our calendar of Saturday, April 8.”

