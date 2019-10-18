Open house: Cedar Crest Hospital Maple RTC Unit

by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 9 View / October 18, 2019

By Cassidy Pate, News Editor

A ribbon cutting and open house was held for Cedar Crest Hospital & Residential Treatment Center (RTC) as they opened their Maple RTC Unit for adolescent girls last Thursday. This 36 bed, state of the art facility will offer mental health and addiction treatment services to adolescents (ages 13 through 17), will expand the hospital’s outreach and strive to provide expert care for those visiting.

Complete with 12 rooms (three beds in each), group rooms, a quiet room, an activity room, and a scenic backyard adorned with ten empty, built-in flower beds reserved for patient gardening time, this new unit gives off a feeling of serenity from the moment one walks in. This is important for its visitors, for it could be “home” for as long as six to eight months.

“We started working, advocating, for this project in 2015, got it approved in 2017, and we broke ground November of last year,” Chief Financial Officer Melissa West said. “A lot of work went into this.”

Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Crest Hospital & RTC Josh Woodson has been with Acadia Healthcare since 2011 and stepped into this role in June 2018. Built in 1988 and bought by Acadia in 2012, Woodson said Cedar Crest Hospital & RTC takes in patients from all over central Texas, as well as other states for the purpose of improving their quality of life.

That said, this new facility is going to raise the amount of people the hospital can assist, and its first patients are set to be moved into it later this month.

“I think that you’ll probably see more and more RTC programs opening or the ones that exist expand, so it gives us a chance to kind of get ahead of the game and expand where we are to a larger scale,” Woodson said. “And just thanks to all the staff that participated and helped us get squared away; business development team, doctoral staff, purchasing, my administrative assistant, housekeeping – there’s a lot of people.”

Director of Clinical Services Natalie Reeves said a typical day at Cedar Crest Hospital & RTC includes studies via an onsite University of Texas Charter School. While the boys have class, the girls attend individual therapy and family therapy sessions, and vice versa.

For the boys, personal training is available three times a week, while the girls have the option to take yoga classes. Patients also have the opportunity to partake in equine therapy, and one to two outings are scheduled every month.

Cedar Crest Hospital & RTC is located at 3500 Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Belton. More information on its admissions process and available programs can be found online at https://www.cedarcresthospital.com.

Related