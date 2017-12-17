Parade of Lights lit up Lake Belton

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 80 View / December 17, 2017

By Carissa Flores, Correspondent

This past Sunday, Dead Fish Grill, along with Frank’s Marina, held their annual Parade of Lights on Lake Belton. The event is like no other in the aspect of being set on water instead of land and being led completely by boat. The parade had set sail at Frank’s Marina ending at the Dead Fish Grill going around the venue twice before ending.

“We like to do the parade because it brings Christmas cheer to the people of Belton,” host Jeffery Reed said.

Dead Fish Grill has now hosted this December event for nine years. Prior to that, Franks Lakeview Inn hosted it for a few years. Hundreds of people gathered at the facility to watch this annual event. It brought people from all over Bell County and the surrounding areas. This event has previously drawn in Senator Ted Cruz to view this amazingly lit up event. The outdoor area is also completely open at the time for guests to be able to view the lake, lights, and boats.

“This is our first Parade of Lights and we love the lake,” Kathy Bennet said. “My husband and I also got married here at Dead Fish, so it is a very special place for us.”

Although the waiting list for Franks Marina is long, it is well worth it. After only belonging for a year at the marina, the Bennet’s decided they wanted to contribute more to their community. Thus, bringing them to join the parade. In the past, this event has only brought in a few boat captains. This year the count has gone up to 17 boat captains leading and shining their way through the beautiful waters of Lake Belton.

Related