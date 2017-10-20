Park Place Manor celebrates 30 years of service

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / October 20, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Park Place Manor, the winner of the 2017 Reader’s Choice Award for the best nursing home, celebrated 30 years of service to the Belton community with a “Western Style” Family Day, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 7. Live music, courtesy of Kyle Heitmiller and Band, filled the air, and a full photo shoot was set up in the front living room. SG Hammer, a cowboy poet, was the surprise guest.

“We are so honored to celebrate this facility being open for 30 years with our residents and their families. Both my mom and dad lived at Park Place Manor – all of our employees are deeply committed to what we do here. Providing the best possible care and ensuring the safety and happiness of our residents is at the forefront of every employee’s mind,” explained Annie McCall, Park Place Manor Administrator. “We host Family Day twice a year, so with 30 years of service, today is our 60th Family Day.

Janice Tucker, Quality of Life Director, handled the logistics of Family Day. She has worked at Park Place Manor for 16 years and takes great pride in her job.

“We have 107 residents and their families here today. Our efforts are rewarded with the happiness and love that is so visible! Seeing our residents and their families get together and join in the festivities is such a joy,” remarked Tucker.

Lunch was prepared on-site and consisted of brisket, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and all the trimmings. While talking to attendees before the meal, Administrator Annie McCall asked everyone to lock arms with the person next to them in a sign of solidarity and support, before leading everyone in prayer.

Residents were grateful for the opportunity to see their families and to share a meal together.

“My son, Michael, and daughter, Trish, are here today. Trish is the beautician here at Park Place. I’m excited about the lunch they’ve prepared for us, and I’m hungry for a slice of cake today,” said resident Mary Garza.

Kay Lively, of Belton, came to spend Family Day with her mother, Billie Greer, formerly of Waco.

“This is a great way to get everyone together. We always look forward to Family Day! Last year I won a door prize! My mom is really happy here, and I don’t have to worry too much about her because I know they take good care of her,” explained Lively.

Park Place Manor will be hosting a Fall Bazaar, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 10. The Fall Bazaar will be open to the public and will feature handmade craft items, holiday goodies, snacks, baked goods, and other delights. All monies raised will go to the Resident Council, who will, in turn, use the funds for projects benefiting the community. Park Place Manor has a long history of community service and commitment to its residents.

