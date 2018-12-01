Perry Office Plus announces local acquisition, Knoll Furniture Alignment

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / December 1, 2018

Temple-based office products and furniture dealer Perry Office Plus has announced the acquisition of another local furniture dealer Commercial Furniture Solutions (CFS), as well as their new alignment with furniture manufacturer, Knoll, Inc.

Perry Office Plus owners, Debbie and Harry Macey, and CFS owner Billy Wren completed the acquisition after partnering on recent projects.

“We are excited to bring the expertise and resources of Perry Office Plus to CFS customers,” Mr. Macey said.

Perry Furniture Manager Jessica Speer said Mr. Wren will transition to a sales role within her team.

In addition, Perry announced the company is now a Knoll furniture dealer.

“Knoll emphasizes quality and design in their products,” Ms. Speer said, adding that Knoll is widely respected in the architecture and design community. “We believe this addition will help keep more large furniture projects in the local area. Rather than looking to a furniture dealer in Austin or Dallas, project managers now have even more reasons to look to Perry Office Plus, right here in the Central Texas area, for design, sales, and installation for projects of any size.”

The Perry Office Plus furniture team consists of design consultants, project managers, and installation specialists, and creates functional, attractive spaces of all sizes for education, government, and commercial clients across Central Texas.

As one of the largest independent office products and furniture dealers in the State, Perry Office Plus will celebrate 99 years in operation in 2019. The downtown Belton office supply store opened in the 1960s. In addition to office essentials and complete furniture solutions, the company offers janitorial products, break room supplies, and custom promotional products. Their more than 35 team members share the company’s commitment to service and community involvement.

