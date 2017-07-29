Police symposium helps to strengthen community

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / July 29, 2017

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

On the morning of July 15, there was a community police symposium dialogue held at the Harris Community Center. This community dialogue with police was sponsored by First United Methodist Church and Bethel AME Church. The symposium was open to the community to express their concerns about problems within the Belton community. Chief Ellis of the Belton Police department believes that this is a wonderful way for the community to engage in conversation with officers and other members of the community.

“This is a forum for the community to come together and engage in conversation. I hope this will give the community an understanding that we are here,” said Ellis.

The conversations focused on police interaction within the community and solutions to help get the community more involved. Dr. Kevin Gavin is the pastor at the Bethel AME Church was a head speaker for the community dialogue. Gavin used his voice to state that interacting and communicating with the police department is a way to restore the issues within the community.

“Hopefully, we can be leaders and be examples on how to fix issues within the community,” said Gavin.

Patrick Russell, who is a part of the congregation at the Bethel AME Church, was also a main speaker. Russell used his voice to the state to the community that communication is fundamental in restoring these issues.

“One of the issues in the community is communication. If you don’t talk about it, then how does the problem become solved. We need to bring the issues to the forefront. One of the issues is that we need to interact with our youth more,” said Russell.

The community peers that were present agreed that we as the Belton community need to interact with the youth. Teon Bass, a pastor at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, attended the community dialogue as a concerned citizen. Bass agreed that interacting with the youth is important. Bass believed that to reach out to the youth the community needs to communicate with educators.

“If the community isn’t involved with the educators we are missing opportunity to interact with the children, “said Bass.

This community policing symposium dialogue was a successful way to hear out the community and their concerns. The police department hopes that there can be more forums for the community to speak out and uses their voices. It’s times to get more active within the community and use the voices of the community to continue to flourish the city of Belton. For more information please contact the Belton Police department at (254) 933- 5844.

