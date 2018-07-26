Preventing Injury: UMHB students give away Hard Hats at H-E-B

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 99 View / July 26, 2018

By Lauren Lum, Correspondent

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Physical Therapy program partnered with the Texas Medical Association to hold a Hard Hats for Little Heads bicycle helmet giveaway at the H.E.B Plus in Belton on Saturday, July 14.

According to physical therapy student and event organizer Deborah Chandler, the PT program purchased 50 helmets, and Texas Medical Association matched them with 50 free helmets to give away.

According to the Texas Medical Association’s website, the giveaway program was “created to help reduce head injury among Texas children. A properly fitting helmet can prevent almost all head injuries up to 85 percent. The most common cause of disability or death in a bicycle crash.” Since its inception in 2004, TMA has given away over 300,000 helmets.

The PT students were able to give away all 100 helmets. The students helped the children properly size their new helmets and explained to them the importance of wearing a helmet when riding a bike to prevent injury.

“We had the kids sign a pledge sheet that said they promise to wear their helmet when they ride their bike or anything with wheels,” Chandler said.

Chandler said that they received a positive response from the children and the parents.

“A lot of the parents would come here right when they walked in, and the kids would wear them the whole time they were shopping.”

Lori and Skip Carruth’s two-year-old granddaughter, Clara Blair, received one of the helmets from the giveaway.

“We’re really considered about her safety… They made sure [the helmet] fit well,” Skip Carruth said. “These young people are serious about physical therapy and making sure kids are protected, and this is a great way to do it.”

