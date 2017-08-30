Projects are happening at every turn in Belton

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 23 View / August 30, 2017

By Leah Edwards, Correspondent

Belton City Council met Tuesday, August 8, at the Harris Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Marion Grayson was in attendance along with Sam Listi, City Manager. Council members included Amy Casey, Dan Kirkley, Paul Sanderford, Craig Pearson, David K. Leigh, John R. Holmes and Guy O’Banion. After the Pledge to the American Flag, Pledge to the Texas flag and the invocation, the meeting commenced.

The next section of the meeting included special comments by a local business owner and resident of the City of Belton.

Dr. Linda Hankins, local Belton veterinarian and owner of Belton Small Animal Clinic, brought a concern to the council. There are several Belton veterinary clinics that offer services and have dedicated their time to caring for the animals of Belton. HEB has recently allowed an outside company to offer a discount pet vaccine clinic in their parking lot. Dr. Hankins brought forth the economic effect this has on local businesses who hire employees and provide these services already.

Dr. Hankins proposed this question to the council, “Is HEB zoned for veterinary services?” The council agreed to look into the situation further and report on findings.

Next, Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims presented a life-saving award to Cody Vance, Belton Firefighter and EMT, and Josh Isbell, Belton Firefighter, for their service during a vehicle accident in Harker Heights where they provided assistance.

After the presentation, Cynthia Hernandez, Executive Director for the Belton Economic Development Corporation, gave a presentation on recent happenings by the BEDC. Along with a recently rolled out website, accomplishments includeD completed web development and a completed “Welcome to Belton” video located at https://beltonedc.org/. This video has received 10,000 views on Facebook and 8,000 views on Youtube. Other accomplishments included an updated community profile, subscribing to EMSI and gaining accreditation and partnership with Grand Central Texas. This partnership included the regional video, two trade shows, two marketing trips, and a KWTX partnership.

The BEDC has also purchased the building at 117 N. East Street for office buildings for the BEDC and city council joint meetings. This office renovation 2018 budget is proposed at $250,000. 2,400 square feet renovation for BEDC offices. 6,200 square feet were not part of project scope.

Other projects include the Avenue D Design, Sparta Road enhancements, IH-35 water line extension and E Street Improvements.

Brandon Bozon, City of Belton Finance Director, presented the annual budget and the proposed budget for 2018. He identified some infrastructure projects with funding ready that included the IH-35 water line extension and the Rockwool site grading. Several completed Downtown Beautification projects included the signage plan, library park, and a county parking lot.

He reported that the Belton city tax rate will remain the same as last year. He also reported the city tax rate comparison amongst local communities. Killeen at .7498, Temple at .6572, Heights at .677, Copperas Cove at .7979 and Belton holding at .6598.

Future budget challenges for the City of Belton include ongoing funding for the street maintenance plan, ambulance revenue, and the capital improvement plan.

“In four to five years, we’ve got to be much further along than where we are now,” said Leigh.

There was also a lengthy discussion on the city’s funding of street maintenance and the various methods for bringing these goals to completion.

“If we make it a regular part of the budget – street maintenance – then it becomes more natural,” said Leigh.

