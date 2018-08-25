Proposed budget for FY 2019 discussed at City Council

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / August 25, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 14 to discuss an array of topics. The city of Belton’s tax rate was discussed and will remain the current rate of 65.98 cents. Aug. 28 and Sept. 11, there will be public meetings to discuss the rate. The ordinance to expand Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 near Heritage Park and the Historic Standpipe Site was approved.

A 5-year lease agreement was approved with Higher Ground Properties for property along Nolan Creek. The applicant is considering an outdoor/indoor educational venue for inner city youth.

The budget for the 2019 General Fund was discussed. Proposed revenues are at $14,495,675, with proposed expenditures at $14, 495,64. Multiple vehicles and equipment are scheduled for replacement in FY 2019, as well as 54 computers and tablets and 12 HVAC units.

