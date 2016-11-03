Public hearing of possible annexation to be continued

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 4 View / November 3, 2016

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Belton City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night and addressed many topics that hit close to home for our Belton residents. One of which being the annexation of many land and home owners. There are 7 areas that were discussed at the hearing.

Area 1 consists of approximately 716.44 acres located on the east side of IH 35, along and south of Decker Road. The tract extends southward to the Lampasas River, and extends along the river to the south and southeast, connecting to existing city limits, east of Toll Bridge Road.

Area 2 is approximately 198.69 acres located on the east side of IH 35, between the east/west portion of the Lampasas River and Elmer King Road.

Area 3 is approximately 250.14 acres located south of the intersection of IH 35 and the Lampasas River. The tract extends along the west side of IH 35, measuring approximately 1,000’ in width, and would add 1,000’ additional on the west side of IH 35 to the current 1,000’ total city limit width centered on IH 35. The tract extends southward along IH 35 south of Amity Road, and adjoins the Salado ETJ line.

Area 4 is approximately 297.20 acres located south of the intersection of IH 35 and the Lampasas River. The tract extends along the east side of IH 35, measuring approximately 1,000’ in width, and would add 1,000 additional feet to the current 1,000’ total city limit width centered on IH 35. The tract extends southward along IH 35 south of Amity Road, and adjoins the Salado ETJ line.

Area 5 is approximately 228.27 acres located along and north of Sparta Road and west of the existing city limits, extending west to FM 439, and east along Sparta Road to the city limits.

Area 6 is approximately 24.10 acres located generally along the proposed north/south alignment of Lake-to-Lake Road, north of Sendero Estates Subdivision, and south of FM 93.

Area 7 is approximately 2.713 acres located on the south side of Avenue O, between Avenue O and Old Golf Course Road.

Eleven Belton residents spoke out against the annexation and most of those people were there on behalf of area 5. There will be another city council meeting concerning the annexation on Tuesday, Nov. 1 held at The Harris Community Center.

The Council was also presented with a request to name a local park after Jeff Hamilton. The park is located at 1230 W. Ave J. The park is approximately 3.55 acres and will consist of 1/4 mile concrete trail, playground structures, two benches and picnic tables, a BBQ grill, trash cans, an in trance sign and a storyboard. Th Council approved the request and site prep will begin this month. It will be open to the public on January 1.

Planning and zoning also presented three topics at the meeting. They held a public hearing considering a zoning change from Agricultural to Light Industrial Zoning District for a UPS parking lot on a 5.00 acre tract of land, located east of South Interstate 35 and south of Grove Road. They also want to consider a zoning change request from Multiple Family to Neighborhood Services Zoning District at 508 North Wall Street, located on west side of North Wall Street, between East 5th and East 6th Avenues.

And lastly, planning and zoning would like to consider a preliminary/final plat for Nolan Creek Industrial Parl, an 84.958 acre tract of land beginning 855’ south of FM 93 and located east of Interstate 35, west of the Temple Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant, and north of Nolan Creek.

