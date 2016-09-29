Put on your boots and walk to end Alzheimer’s

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 3 View / September 29, 2016

By Lindsay Starr Platt

Correspondent

On Thursday evening at Dead Fish Grill, dozens of people showed up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kickoff Party. Attendees had the chance to sign up for the walk and pick up promotional materials. In addition to signing up, attendees also had the chance to mingle and talk about how Alzheimer’s has affected them over food and drink at a happy hour.

“This year for the first time in 16 years, a hundred percent of every dollar we raise stays local,” said Christian Wells, president of Alzheimer’s Texas. “This is the last kick off of our five events.”

This year, Oct. 29 will be the 16th Annual Bell County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be a two-mile walk at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple. The walk is completely free and options for the walk are at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Teams and individuals have a chance to see who can get the most money raised for the cause. The monies raised from the walk go to support local programs and for research to help find a cure.

“It is a wonderful cause and I am proud to be a part of it. We are going to raise money and hope to find a cure,” said Amber Adcock, Marketing Director at Brookdale Meridian.

“This walk means a lot to us. My mother had Alzheimer’s. She developed it back when it was called “Hardening of the Arteries”. We learned everything from scratch. We did not have the resources people have today,” said Kay Rathgeber, an employee at New City Hospice. “My mother lived 17 years with the disease. I was tested and found out I was positive for the gene markers that cause Alzheimer’s. It is one of my many passions taking care of the Alzheimer’s patients. It is a sad, sad disease. But it is really hard for the caregivers.”

This year the Honorary Chairman is JoAnn Purser of Killeen. Sponsors this year include Baylor Scott & White, Stoney Brook, Visiting Angels, The Meridian and New Life Services.

“It is going to be great. Everyone loves this year’s theme for the walk “These Boots are Made for Walking”. I am our team’s captain,” said Krystal Wall, Hospice specialist at Kindred at Home.

Those interested in the walk can go online at www.txalz.org/walk and register first as a participant. Participants will then be prompted to join or register a team.

“It is an event we always look forward to every year. It gives us a chance to have fun with our families and to get ready for our walk,” said Kay Harril, Senior Marketing Director at Stoney Brook in Belton.

