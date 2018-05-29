Reward offered for the return of two missing Belton dogs

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 50 View / May 29, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Each morning, Belton resident Kelsie Vandenberg’s son steps out onto their porch and calls out for their two missing dogs with a voice full of sorrow. Kelsie and her family have recently become familiar with the fear and anguish that every lost dog owner feels when their dog goes missing.

The Vandenberg family came to Belton after being stationed at Fort Hood and have traveled all over with their beloved pit Roscoe and recently addition to the family, PeeWee. Roscoe is a 6-year-old brindle pit and PeeWee is a 3-month-old white red/white spotted pit bull puppy. The dogs went missing on May 6 around 6 p.m. from E. 12th Avenue and Beal Street.

“Roscoe has been with our family for five years and has been with my son since he was born,” Vandenberg said.

Roscoe has a white chest and a white paw as well as a small tumor located on his side. He is a muscular breed of pit with a big head, but a very sweet dog. Roscoe is neutered and chipped. Peewee, however, is not neutered or chipped, but was last seen wearing his red halter.

After combing the neighborhood and passing out flyers, Kelsie hopped onto social media to spread the word.

“We’ve seen some of our flyers being taken down in spots that we know we put them up, so that leads us to believe that they might have been purposely taken,” Vandenberg said.

The pair were last seen on May 7 or 8 near Arby’s and Starbucks off South IH 35.

“Roscoe is the true definition of family and PeeWee never leaves his side,” Vandenberg said. “We just want our babies back.”

There is a hefty reward for the return of the dogs, no questions asked. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Roscoe and PeeWee, please call 318-488-1301.

