September 20, 2016

Royce Boren, 83, of Belton passed away on Tuesday, September 13, in Belton.

A memorial service for Mr. Boren will be held on Friday, September 16, 2016 at 10 a.m. at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton with Charles Boren, Richard Williams, and Chris Halpayne officiating.

Mr. Boren was born on December 2, 1932 in Ralls, Texas to Raymond and Othel (Hudgins) Boren. He grew up and attended school in Nolanville, later moving to Belton and graduating from Belton High School in 1950. Royce received his Bachelor’s Degree from Southwestern University in Georgetown and his Master’s Degree from Baylor University in Waco. He began his teaching career at Belton in 1958.

Along with teaching, Royce also coached various sports including basketball and track. He became the assisstant principle and later principle of Belton High School. In 1976, Mr. Boren moved to the Administration department of Belton ISD, retiring in 1997 as the Deputy Superintendant. Mr. Boren continued his service to the community by serving on the Belton School Board for another 10 years after retirement. Royce was drafted into the Army in 1956 and left the military in late 1957. He married Sydney Vicknair on December 2, 1955 in Belton, Texas and was a longtime member of the Belton Church of Christ.

Royce was preceded in death by a brother Wesley Boren. He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Sydney Boren of Belton, sons Lewis Boren and Jeff Boren, both of Belton, daughter Karen Boren of Belton, brother Charles Boren of Canyon Lake, sister Sondra Williams of Groesbeck, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Royce Boren to the BEEF Scholarship Fund, 400 Wall Street, Belton, Texas 76513.

