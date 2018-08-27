Saving Lives One Drop at a Time: Local church hosts blood drive

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 17 View / August 27, 2018

By Lauren Lum, Correspondent

Crossroads Church, located at 500 S. Interstate Highway 35, hosted a Carter BloodCare drive on Sunday, August 12.

Carter BloodCare was able to collect two units of blood from the drive.

Carter BloodCare’s Director of Public Relations Linda Goelzer said that Crossroads Church hosts on average at least one blood drive a year- primarily during the time-of-need periods. These times included the summer and the holiday season from November to January.

“It’s difficult to find blood donors during those time periods,” Goelzer said.

Goelzer said that any amount collected is appreciated, especially during the summer which is considered a time of need period.

“Whenever we have organizations such as Crossroads that are willing to do a blood drive for us and give us the opportunity to collect, we really appreciate it,” Goelzer said.

Carter BloodCare is the sole suppler of Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. They also supply to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. They support the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, and Metroplex Adventist Hospital in Killeen.

According to Goelzer, many procedures require blood or the possibility of a blood product.

“No one’s going to schedule a heart surgery unless there’s blood available. They’re going to need it,” she said. “We’re basically a fundamental part of the healthcare delivery system.”

“Blood isn’t manufactured, and it has to be available before it’s required.”

There are several Carter BloodCare drives coming up in the area. Target, located in the Harker Heights Marketplace, will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, August 18 from noon to 4 p.m. The Belton Masonic Lodge is also hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors can give blood at 16 years old, with parental consent. Carter BloodCare has consent forms on-site or on their website. Seventeen years and above can give independently. Donors must meet the health questions as outlined on the medical questionnaire, feel well, and weigh 110 pounds.

Donors need to bring a government-issued photo ID with them to give blood.

Goelzer suggests donors begin drinking water a couple of days before they give blood. Donors should also eat a nutritious meal approximately two hours before they give.

“It’s really important to stress that ordinary people can do something extraordinary like giving blood,” Goelzer said. “Blood does have a shelf life, so we need donors all the time. It’s vital that hospitals always have the blood on the shelf that they need.”

