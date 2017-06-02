Scenes from 2017 Class 3A State Championship Game

Kennedy Jimenez fields a grounder in pregame. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Avery McDaniel makes a throw to first base with Kennedy Jimenez backing her up. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Academy pitcher Gaby Hay deals in the third inning of the Lady Bees’ 5-3 Class 3A State Championship victory over Santa Gertrudis. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Destini Hulsey makes a throw down to first base. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Gaby Hay hits a pitch to the outfield during Academy’s 5-3 Class 3A State Championship victory over Santa Gertrudis. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Academy catcher Destini Hulsey blocks a short-hopped throw in the bottom of the fifth inning during the Lady Bees’ 5-3 win over Santa Gertrudis. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Kennedy Jimenez (left) fields a throw from Academy catcher Destini Hulsey and applies a tag to Alyssa Gonzalez attempting to take second base after a single in the bottom of the fifth inning of the Lady Bees’ 5-3 win over Santa Gertrudis in the Class 3A State Championship game. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Kenidi White makes a sprinting catch across the Texas UIL logo during Academy’s 5-3 win over Santa Gertrudis to win the Class 3A State Championship. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Kylah Hulsey (5) shares a quick laugh with Kenidi White (1) in the top of the seventh inning of Academy’s 5-3 win over Kingsville Santa Gertrudis to clinch the Class 3A State Championship. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Academy’s Kylah Hulsey runs past her bunt, which she beat out for a single in the top of the seventh inning in the Lady Bees’ 5-3 state championship victory over Santa Gertrudis. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Gaby Hay (8) points at her teammates following her go-ahead two-run triple while head coach Gus Beuershausen looks on during the top of the seventh inning of Academy’s 5-3 win over Santa Gertrudis. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Academy first baseman Kasey Woolard (16) makes the put out at first base for the final out of the Lady Bees’ 5-3 win over Santa Gertrudis to clinch the Class 3A Softball State Championship. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Avery McDaniel (left), Kasey Woolard (16), Gaby Hay (8), and Kennedy Jimenez celebrate after the final out of Academy’s 5-3 win over Kingsville Santa Gertrudis to clinch the Class 3A Softball State Championship. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
The Academy Lady Bees swarm the field following the final out of their 5-3 win over Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy to clinch the Class 3A Softball Championship. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Academy assistant softball coach Sydney Eary (left) and head coach Gus Beuershausen congratulate each other on the Lady Bees Class 3A State Championship. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Lenzi Stewart (13), Lilli Stewart (10), Kylah Hulsey (5), Destini Hulsey (12), Kennedy Jimenez (3) and Avery McDaniel (4) show off their state championship medals to the crowd. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Kennedy Jimenez (3), Avery McDaniel (4) and Gaby Hay (8) interact with fans while Makayla Henry gets a big hug from a teammate. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Kenidi White (center) gets ready to go to the Class 3A State Championship trophy ceremony. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Members of the Little River Academy Softball team raise the 2017 Class 3A State Championship trophy. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal
Members of the Little River Academy Softball team celebrate their Class 3A State Championship. Tony Adams/The Belton Journal