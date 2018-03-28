Scores Belton celebrates third anniversary with new vision

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 758 View / March 28, 2018

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

On March 17, 2015, the Dominguez family and The Gin at Belton welcomed a new tenant to their already hopping restaurant complex with Scores Belton.

Owners Derek and Lusan Ladd opened up the popular Belton sports restaurant with the vision of building a brand that actively supported Belton’s sports scene, to add a second deck and potentially a second location in Temple.

Giving The Gin patrons a third restaurant option continued to build their cache in the Belton restaurant scene. The Gin offered a wide range of food options, Coronas de Oro offered Mexican food and Scores Belton offered pizzas, wings and salads.

While Scores supported Belton and UMHB sports and the second deck was built, it was briefly opened and then stayed closed for nearly two years. The Temple restaurant did not come to fruition, as Ladd chose to continue to invest in the Belton community.

Scores was briefly sold and repurchased in 2016 by Ladd. A month ago, an investing partnership group with Ladd bought into Scores. One of the partners in the group is former Belton Tiger and 1992 Belton graduate Jeff Potvin.

Potvin saw a prime opportunity to invest assets into a restaurant that has hosted philanthropic events, fundraisers and auctions for members and families of the Belton community that that had loved ones who had passed away or struggled with cancer. Local musicians have played at the restaurant, such as Darwyn Nail, Michael Carubelli and Will Janke.

“Derek offered me the opportunity to buy into the business and gave me a chance to help own Scores,” Potvin said. “This place has been a staple of the community for the past three years and improve upon what he has done.”

The complex was hopping on Friday, as Billy Martone and Jill Mazza hosted their monthly car show around the corner from the restaurant. Downtown Market Days have really helped the complex’s popularity as well.

“I’d like to thank the City of Belton for Downtown Market Days,” Potvin said. “It brings a great deal of tourism and customers into our area. So that’s a huge draw. Being here on Nolan Creek, plus having the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor just one mile from our building and also, all of the hike-and-bike trails that have been put in have been a tremendous help to this area. I think that is moving the city in a positive direction.”

On St. Patrick’s Day, this past Saturday, Scores Belton celebrated its third anniversary with an all-day celebration. It brought many members of the community to the restaurant to celebrated one of the world’s favorite celebratory holidays and to dine while watching Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and NCAA March Madness on the many televisions that are in the restaurant, on the patio and on the recently reopened upper deck. Scores brought in a disc jockey to entertain the patrons from 3-6 p.m. and then Janke played live that evening.

“My friend, Scott Leonard, came in to DJ,” Potvin said. “We had never had that before. We wanted to gather our friends and have a great time.”

While St. Patrick’s Day is one day out of the year, Potvin and his staff are continuously striving to improve the Scores Belton brand and patrons’ dining experiences. They recently have added more beer taps and looking to expand their menu.

The reopening of the upper deck was one of Potvin’s big visions. The deck provides a scenic view of the entire Gin complex, the concert gazebo and the rocky wading area of Nolan Creek.

“While it’s tough to get up and down the stairs so many times in a night, it provides our customers with an elevated eating and drinking area,” Potvin said. “It will be full service up there. It is awesome to be able to look over the courtyard and watch people enjoy the bands playing or watching pep rallies. With Robert Dominguez able to provide the bands for music to entertain The Gin patrons, it is an amazing opportunity for all of us.”

Several of Potvin’s mentors in the restaurant and service industry have been influential in his vision of the redesigning of restaurant and best practices of restaurant management.

“I really like what Mike, Sara and Jessica Dent have done at Pizza, Wings and Things in Temple,” Potvin said. “They have been a very positive and influential in Temple sports. I would like to do the same here in Belton. Obviously, my sons (Coby and Breck) have both graduated from Belton. (Belton athletic director) Mike Morgan, (Belton head football coach) Sam Skidmore, (Belton head baseball coach) Mark Krueger and all of the guys over there have made a huge impression on my family. I want to able to help out with Belton athletics with whatever I can help out with.”

Another couple that Potvin has looked to in the process has been Ben and Kristi Lowry of Fuzzy’s in Temple. They went the franchising process a little under two years ago and Fuzzy’s has thrived in West Temple.

“I was over there a couple of weeks ago and Kristi took me all around the store,” Potvin said. “Showing the beer vaults, the back storage, things like that. She sat me down and talked to me for an hour on what to expect, where we can go, how can we get there. With Ben (who is a surgeon), you don’t see an active face with him all of the time. But he is behind the scenes. He has texted me a couple of times a week, wanting to know how we were doing and to let them know if we need anything.”

Scores Belton continues to grow in popularity and charm, complete with game jerseys, helmets and even a photo wall that athletes can sign if their picture is up there. The community has actively made the popular sports restaurant a go-to place in the Belton restaurant scene.

