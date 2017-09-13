See second-hand, first-hand!

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / September 13, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Altrusa International of the Chisholm Trail is hosting a community rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church in Belton. The event runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and intentionally corresponds with the Belton Market Days.

“This is the second annual fundraiser for Altrusa International of the Chisholm Trail and our first effort at a rummage sale. We will be set up in the parking lot of FUMC in Belton and invite others to go through their belongings and contact us,” said Dawn Ray, Vice President. “We are selling 12’x12’ spaces to individuals who want to set up their tables and sell their items.”

Any interested parties can contact Sharon Glendening at (903) 312-8530 or via email at Sharon.glendening@militarychild.org. Altrusa International of the Chisholm Trail will use any funds raised for local projects. The group is supporting AWARE of Central Texas in several ways this year.

Altrusa International of the Chisholm Trail is currently collecting gently used children’s books. Books can be dropped off the club members at the rummage sale on Saturday, Sept 16.

