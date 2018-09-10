September is “Shaken Baby Syndrome and Child Safety Awareness Month” in Bell County

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 5 View / September 10, 2018

By Lindsay Starr Platt, Correspondent

Bell County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on August 27 at the Commissioners Courtroom in the Historic Bell County Courthouse.

Commissioner Judge Jon Burrows read a proclamation, proclaiming the month of September 2018 as “Shaken Baby Syndrome and Child Safety Awareness Month” in Bell County, Texas. The proclamation was presented to Exchange Club and the club was thanked for all their work and dedication to the prevention of child abuse.

“One-third of the American public does not know that that it is dangerous to shake a baby,” said Burrows.

Commissioners took No Action on the Order Restricting Outdoor Burning (Burn Ban). The Burn Ban is still in effect and will expire at 10 a.m. Sept. 24. The Burn Ban can be lifted if the county sees improvements in the drought conditions.

Commissioners approved the appointment of Patricia (Pat) Duffield as Precinct 1 Constable. Duffield is to replace Linnie D. McCall who retired August 23. Patricia Duffield was sworn in during Commissioners Court by her husband Judge Ted Duffield.

September 10 at 9 a.m., instead of August 27 was announced by Commissioners for a Public Hearing. This Public Hearing is in regards to the amounts of any mandatory payments that the Bell County Commissioners Court intends to require during the year and how the revenue derived from those payments is to be spent.

Also approved by Commissioners was the Bell County Order of support of proposed City of Belton Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Boundary Amendment.

The adoption of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 Bell County Tax Rates for Bell County and Bell County Road District was approved by Commissioners. Also approved was the ratification of the property tax increase reflected in the budget. The approved tax rate for 2019 will be .4511 cents.

Commissioners announced the issuance of Order of General Election. The General Election will be held on November 6 in Bell County.

The minutes of the regular meeting on August 15 was discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Upcoming Budget planning/implementation, budget follow-up hearings, and departmental updates workshops will be held at specifically listed times in Bell County Commissioners Conference Room on the following dates: August 30, August 31, September 4, September 5, and September 6.

City of Killeen Budget Workshop will be at 3 p.m. on September 6 at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.

Red Mass will be at 6 p.m. on September 13 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.

