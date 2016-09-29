September’s Discovery Day at museum teaches Chisholm Trail

by G Edds / 0 Comments / 3 View / September 29, 2016

By Lindsay Starr Platt

Correspondent

Little cowpokes and cowgirls traipsed through the rooms and hallways of Bell County Museum on Saturday in a “come-and-go” event. Bell County Museum hosted their monthly “Discovery Day with Charley Chisholm”. During this event museum staff and volunteers plan activities and crafts geared toward elementary children and the theme of the month.

“I love this museum. They have great activities,” said Jessica Scott of Moffat. “We try to make here most of the time.”

The theme of September’s event was the Chisholm Trail. Attendees were able to make their own brand, learn to rope a steer, and participate in stick horse races.

“Really great today! The kids have been learning about branding, roping, and barrel racing with stick ponies,” said Kayte Ricketts, volunteer.

Patrons were also given a “passport” and will collect “stamps” as they visit the monthly events. Each event will portray a different historical period or historical figure from Bell County or Texas.

“We started this event last fall,” said Bell County Museum Curator, Mikayla Young. “This past spring we really started promoting it. We give flyers to the schools. We have had up to 250 attendees show up on one day. It is every third Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the same day as Belton Market Days.”

The museum’s mascot Charley Chisholm, a large plush longhorn, greeted children and adults and was available for hugs and photo ops. Charley is a well-known figure around Belton and can be spotted at many community events throughout the year. Charley even gave children the chance to “rope” him.

“The next Discovery Day with Charley Chisholm is October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children will be able to create their own pottery puzzles, complete a scavenger hunt of the Gault Exhibit, and explore the archaeology dig pits,” said Young.

“My favorite part was digging for the fossils,” said Grace Mills, age 4 of Temple. “One time we made a musical instrument. We come Every Saturday.”

