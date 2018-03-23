Sewer project to begin in South Belton

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 25 View / March 23, 2018

By David Tuma, Publisher

Belton’s water and sewer line project will soon be underway. The project when completed will open up huge areas of south Belton for development. Phase I will start near the Public Works facility on Holland Road and extend down Capitol Way. This first project will cost $2.6 million. Phase II will see the addition of a lift station and extend down Toll Bridge Road. This extension will run behind Cedar Crest Hospital and end up 1,500 feet south of Shanklin Road. Phase II will be a mile short of the Lampasas River. The planning for Phase II has been completed and should start in about six months.

When fully developed these areas that are being opened up for development will produce around 4 million gallons a day. Basically these extensions will open up a chance for the community to grow in the future. The Public Works department will add new pumps to the pump station in Belton. Cost is estimated to be $180,000. The pump station pumps water from Lake Belton and were installed in 2001. Parts are hard to find for the pumps. This project should be completed by October of this year.

The South Belton side-walks have been completed. Belton did not receive a grant for side-walk improvements on East Street. The city is looking into funding the improvements from internal sources.

Street improvement/repairs will occur this summer. Avenue O, Amity Road, Auction Barn Road, Turtle Creek, the Red Oak area, W. 8th will see repaving this summer. The new water tower on the West end of town will go to bid this summer.

March sales tax reports off of retail sales from February are in. Belton received $388,650 compared to $356,200 last year for a 9 percent increase. Retail sales have been strong this year with a 6.95 percent increase over 2017. Temple’s retail sales are up 1.57 percent and Killeen’s less than a percent.

The next City Council meeting for Belton will be held on Tuesday, March 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public. It is held in the Wright Room at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander.

