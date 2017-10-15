A sneak peak at upcoming Downtown Belton Merchant’s Association events

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / October 15, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

With fall just beginning to cool the weather down in our area, it’s a subtle reminder that a few annual holiday events are about to kick off. Magdaly Newsome, President of The Downtown Belton Merchant’s Association is looking forward to the upcoming events that attract residents from all around.

“I always look forward to Market Days, but these two events really help to kick off the holiday season for me,” said Newsome.

The Downtown Belton Merchant’s Association hosts several family friendly events beginning with The Festival on the Chisholm Trail. On Saturday, October 21 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., families and friends will have the opportunity to browse what some of Belton’s local shops have to offer with some outdoor shopping. There will also be food trucks on site with a variety of food and a live band that will play at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, December 2, The DBMA will join The City of Belton for the Annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail: An Old Fashioned Christmas. The annual and highly anticipated event will be held from noon to 7 p.m., with the Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. There will be shopping, food vendors, and a kids zone. Santa will also be there for the occasion.

“Belton is home! I’ve lived in other places, but Belton just has a true hometown feel,” said Newsome. “I think that these events really bring the community together to celebrate the holidays with loved ones and friends.”

