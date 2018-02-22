South Belton Sewer System approved at council meeting

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 19 View / February 22, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

The Belton City Council’s plan to extend sewer service south down the Interstate 35 corridor is one step closer to occurring after the council voted unanimously Tuesday to award a bid for the construction of Phase 1 to McLean Construction.

At a cost of $2.55 million, Phase 1 will place new sewer pipe in the ground from Shady Lane to Grove Road, which is adjacent to I-35 south of Loop 121.

The goal of the overall project is to open South Belton to potential development and stimulate growth, allowing for businesses to consider opening up in that area. Phase 2, which would extend the line south of Shanklin Road, is more complex and will be redesigned to allow for more gravity flow and service area. Gravity flow is ideal for sewer systems.

The council has the funding in place to do both phases right now, and the bid for the overall project was fair, Belton Public Works Director Angellia Points said. Council considered both phases but chose to redesign phase two to serve a larger area.

In other city council news, Belton City Mayor Marion Grayson and Councilman Guy O’Banion are seeking re-election in the May 5 election. Paul Sanderford will not seek a third term, which leaves an open seat on the city council.

Grayson said she is seeking re-election because she loves Belton and still has a few things that she would like to see get further along. Continuing to improve Belton’s infrastructure is also a top priority of hers.

Early voting for the May election begins April 23 and ends on May 1.

