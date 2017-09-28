The splash pad comes to a close with a Soggy Doggy Day

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / September 28, 2017

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

The time has come for the fun summer days to come to an end and bring in the fall season. The parks and recreation team came together to bring the summer season to a magnificent close. On Saturday, Sept. 9 the Harris County Park held a Soggy Doggy Day from 10 a.m.-1p.m. The Soggy Doggy day was a day meant for dogs to have fun in the splash pad for three hours. This Soggy Doggy Day is the final event for the splash pad before closing for the end of the summer season. Matt Bates, the Parks and Recreation director, was excited to have a fun doggy day.

“This day is for the dogs and of course their owners. We are excited to see this many people show up for this event. This will help us hopefully go further in our future to request a dog park. This event shows that there are many owners that would be interested in a dog park in the Belton area,” said Bates.

The event proved to be successful with over 100 dogs showing up in the first hour alone. The dogs enjoyed the company of other dogs in the summer sun. Katrina McGaughey, the event coordinator, has the same hopes as Bates that this event will bring forth a new addition to the Belton area.

“This is the first time with us doing an event like this, but it is certainly a success. This will definitely help us bring forth the idea of a dog park. It seems fair to the dogs in this area to have a park for themselves. The Temple and Killeen areas have them and we would like to at least discuss the topic. For today we will enjoy the fact that the dogs are out here enjoying their day,” said McGaughey.

This was a new event that will hopefully continue in the Belton area and bring forth new opportunities for mans best friend. The dogs of the area need a space for themselves just like their human counterparts. The day proved to be a success with happy dogs and owners enjoying the day. The event was a perfect close to the summer season. If you are interested in spreading the word for a dog park for dogs or more information about the event please feel free to contact (254)933-5860.

