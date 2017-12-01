Student 2 Student hold annual fundraiser

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 4 View / December 1, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Belton High School’s Student 2 Student organization held their annual Christmas Bazaar fundraiser from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Twenty-two local vendors set up shop in the cafeteria during Saturday’s event, and high school orchestra students provided live music. Belton High School Robotics had two robots on display and sold baked treats.

For a $3 entrance fee (children 10 and under were free), attendees were able to shop among small businesses, take photos at a selfie station, visit Santa and enjoy the festivities of the day. Pony rides, courtesy of Melanie’s Minis, were available for $5.

Student 2 Student (S2S), a Military Child Education Coalition Initiative, works to connect mobile students with veteran students to ease their transition. Belton ISD is an S2S district – with active groups at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

“We help all new students transition – we have kids helping new kids on all campuses. It’s hard to be the new kid, especially at the high school. Walking into the cafeteria as a brand new student can be very intimidating,” explained Carol Ormand, English teacher, and S2S Sponsor. “This is our third year hosting the S2S Christmas Bazaar. Last year, we raised about $1,500, and today’s goal is to raise enough to fund our events for the year.”

Ormand grew up in the military and moved several times herself, so she relates well to new students and is passionate about being involved in the S2S program.

Approximately 20-30 Belton high school students are active in the S2S program. More information about the Military Child Education Coalition and the services they provide can be found at www.militarychild.org.

