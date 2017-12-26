Sudden Changes has a sudden bazaar

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / December 26, 2017

By Carissa Flores, Correspondent

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Jeannie Duncan opened her doors after hours for women of the Bell County community to come together and share a few of the items they sell.

“I did this event so people could meet others in the community and for the women to band together to fellowship,” Duncan said.

This event brought in vendors from all ends of the retail spectrum from food to clothing. The vendors that participated in this event did not pay nor were they asked to pay to participate in this all-inclusive Christmas bazaar. The money that the women made as profit they were able to keep, unlike some places where some vendors must pay to participate.

Since there was no booth or vendor that had the same items, it allowed for cross promotions and networking for all the women to be able to help one another at a different point in time and not just at this one event. Duncan got to know these women in a different light other than vendors, she was able to network on her own by meeting them first as customers in her salon.

Just to name a few of the brands that were represented by her customers were companies such as Lula Roe, Lip Sense, and Younique. The Christmas Bazaar was also a way for people of the community to be able to take a look at the new salon

Abby Barnett, who is a stylist at the Sudden Changes for the last two months, gushed on how much the salon brought her happiness.

“This is like being at home with family,” said Barnett. When going to the salon one can feel that sense of being able to relax and know they are being taken care of which is exactly the goal that the stylists try to accomplish. The salon has a total of five stylists that have all known each other for quite some time. Some of the girls have known each other when the salon used to be owned by best cuts back in the early 2000’s.

The salon has opened its doors once again to a new round of customers eager to get their hair cut and styled. The Sudden Changes Salon is now open across from Belton High School where Duncan and her stylists welcome everyone with open arms.

Related