Summer reading program at MPR Library brings activities and fun for children

By Taylor Powell, Correspondent

On the morning of August 5, the Morgan’s Point Resort Library held a summer reading program for children from 10 a.m. until noon. This program was filled with excited children that had the chance to participate in fun activities. These activities include the history of Texas, school supplies, games, prizes, and Texas dancing. The Summer Reading Program has many different activities for children through the course of four weeks. The Program is held the last two Saturdays of July and the August. Each week has a different learning theme for the children to enjoy. The Program makes learning and reading fun for children preparing to return for the school year. The staff and volunteers enjoy educating and bringing smiles to these young faces. Pam Robinson, a staff member of the library, enjoys encouraging reading during the program.

“We love to encourage reading to them. We have a backpack filled with school supplies and each week they have a chance to win additional school supplies,” said Robinson.

The staff encouraged reading by making the task enjoyable for the children. There are prizes involved and that keeps the children encouraged.

“This year, we let each child come in and pick the book they would like to read. We take their picture and place it on the wall along with a tab that shows how long it took them to read that book by the end of the program. After we give out prizes and the children really enjoy that,” said Robinson.

On the morning of the 5th, the children had the opportunity to enjoy the history of Texas. Ginger Liening, staff a member of the Morgans Point Library, taught the children about the history of our state. She taught them about the flags of Texas and read a story to them about the bluebonnets that bloom in the spring.

“We do this every year and I just love it every single time. I love what I do. We all love what we do,” said Liening.

Later that morning, the children had an opportunity to go outside and paint rocks. Painting rocks have been an enjoyable summer pastime. Also, at the end of the program, they got to learn how to do the Cotton-Eye Joe. The morning was full of learning and fun activities. During the Summer Reading Program, each week brings excitement. The staff enjoys bringing that joy and making learning fun for the youth. For more information to participate in the Summer Reading Program, please contact (254) 780- 9287.

