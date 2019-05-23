Sunbright waste contract extended, Old Waco Road sewage to see updates

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 26 View / May 23, 2019

By Katelyn Robertson, Correspondent

Familiar faces filled the dais for the May 14 meeting of the Belton City Council, as newly re-elected councilmembers were sworn in for another term.

While the council itself remained the same, member Wayne Carpenter was selected to serve as the Mayor Pro Tem for the upcoming year.

Mayor Marion Grayson began the meeting by issuing two proclamations.

The month of May 2019 was designated National Bike Month, with several designated days to promote the healthy alternative of riding a bicycle.

“I urge each of our citizens who support bicycling to participate in the events planned and urge all road users to share the road safely with bicyclists to ensure our health, safety, comfort and quality of life in the City of Belton,” Grayson said in the proclamation.

The week of May 19 through May 25 was proclaimed to be National Public Works Week, and members of the Public Works staff were on hand Tuesday to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to the city.

“The quality of life of our citizens starts with public works,” Grayson said.

Paul Daugereau of Waste Management and Paul Romer presented two students with $1,000 scholarships on behalf of Waste Management.

After items on the council’s consent agenda were unanimously approved without further discussion, the board shifted its attention to three items of business.

First on the agenda was an ordinance that would extend the city’s commercial solid waste collection franchise established with Sunbright Disposal Services.

In April 2015, the city entered into the agreement with Sunbright for a three-year contract, which expired in April 2018, at which time the council approved a one-year renewal. The council unanimously approved the issuance of an additional extension, and the city’s contract with Sunbright will expire in 2020.

The council also unanimously approved a $64,420 service agreement with Kasberg, Patrick and Associates for bidding and construction phase services for the Old Waco Road Sewer Project.

This project would update old and collapsing sewer lines off of Old Waco Road, the condition of which often causes sewage to back up in nearby houses, according to Angellia Points, Director of Public Works/City Engineer.

“We’ve got a really great design that is going to fix all of that,” Points said.

Points also presented the final agenda item, an agreement with Rohde Air Conditioning and Heating for new HVAC equipment for the Central Fire Station.

Since mold was found in the Central Fire Station in 2018 due to outdated and failing equipment, firefighters have been operating out of a temporary building. The replacement would allow them to return to their own, safe building.

The council unanimously approved the $80,855 agreement, which will be funded by the General Fund and other existing city funds.

Related