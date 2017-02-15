Swing into spring with 4-H

by Josh R / 0 Comments / 15 View / February 15, 2017

By Jackie McLaughlin, Contributor

4-H Clubs in Bell County have come a long way. A book found at a local estate sale by Bell County Extension Education Association member, Joy Scott, depicts the “Boys 4-H Club Handbook of 1951 in Bell County.” Local residents would recognize many of the names listed as club members in the book. In many counties, 4-H was primarily a boys club, originally known as the ‘Boys Corn Club’; however there was also the ‘Girls Tomato Club’ which focused on girls activities typical of those times. Texas 4-H Program promotes leadership, education, community service, and youth development. 4-H is a non-profit youth organization for ages 8 through 18, with 16 clubs currently in Bell County.

The Bell County Extension Education Association is holding their 12th Annual Style Show and Luncheon on Saturday, Mar. 18 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. The style show will start at 11 a.m. with a lunch and program. Fashions for the style show will feature those from Vis a Vis in Rogers. Besides the fun and gala of the style show, projects of the Bell County 4-H club members will be featured which will also include fashions designed and constructed by members of the Bell County 4-H program. Proceeds of the style show will benefit the Bell County 4-Her’s through the Bell EEA scholarship program.

Tickets for the Style Show and Luncheon are $12 each, and are available through any EEA club member or by calling the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office at 254-933-5305.

If you are interested in the 4-H Program in Bell County or the Extension Education Association contact Sheryl Long or Jackie McLaughlin at the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office, 254-933-5305.

